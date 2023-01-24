Read full article on original website
WMBF
$20,000 donation made to help build new bowl at Myrtle Beach skate park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new look is in the works for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach. Friends of the Skateboard Park Foundation recently presented blueprints to Myrtle Beach City Council at their last meeting. Among improvements include a new bowl that is estimated to be...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.
WMBF
‘I love running in there’: Hundreds to take ‘polar plunge’ in Myrtle Beach for Special Olympics
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures cause some of us to avoid the beach this time of year, but hundreds will put on their bathing suits and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the 18th annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge...
WMBF
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Things are a little upside down at the Aquarium, but they are slowly coming together!. Hang in there because the all-new Sloth Valley habitat is opening late spring 2023 at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach!. Plus they are gearing up for more exciting thing...
WMBF
Good Samaritan, first responders help save injured owl in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An injured owl in North Myrtle Beach got a little bit of help from Good Samaritan in the area. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the bird was brought in Saturday to its Barefoot Resort firehouse in need of care. Crews said the Good Samaritan found the Great Horned Owl on the road.
WMBF
Brava MedSpa unveils new weight loss injections
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Refresh And Rejuvenate Your Skin With Brava MedSpa’s Aesthetic And Cosmetic Services. Visit BraVa Medspa in Murrells Inlet or call 843-894-2329 for your appointment today!
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
WMBF
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
WMBF
Police: Gunfire exchanged during barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gunfire was exchanged during an active investigation involving a barricaded person in the Surfside Beach area early Monday. The Horry County Police Department said the exchange happened at around 1:30 a.m. as multiple units were at a scene near 17th Avenue North. Both lanes of Highway 17 Business remain closed to traffic as of around 2:15 a.m.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cool Friday on tap, nice weekend before rain arrives
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite a chilly start, the sunshine continues today and into the first half of the weekend! Rain chances return Sunday evening and into the start of next week. CHILLY TODAY. A frosty start for many of you as you step out the door this morning....
WMBF
‘They make me proud’: Four Florence County deputies receive state Valor Award
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four Florence County deputies were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty. Capt. Rollin Rhodes, Cpl. Tyler Urquhart, Cpl. Christan Seal and Deputy Brandon Rowell each received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Awards for 2022. The award is given...
WMBF
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road. Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed...
WMBF
66-year-old dies in Dillon motorcycle crash, SCHP says
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a person in Dillon died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. when the 66-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Dothan Road near SC-34. The driver lost control of the 2007 BMW motorcycle and crashed.
WMBF
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 90 in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-car crash has blocked lanes during the Friday morning rush hour in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22. No one was hurt in the crash. People...
WMBF
Deputies name suspect in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shootings in Williamsburg County. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale...
WMBF
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
WMBF
78-year-old arrested on obstruction charges in Georgetown Co. murder case
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown Co. deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
WMBF
Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson
