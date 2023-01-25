ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

A cold rain transitions for the rest of the day

By Ally Blake
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXyhQ_0kQSYOsh00

Good Wednesday everyone! Those that live NW of the city got a bit lucky and saw some flakes fly for a bit. Unfortunately, for my snow fans the temps just continue to climb throughout the evening, and we likely see our warmest temp of the day then. Some areas especially along the eastern shore can see some pretty hefty rain totals up to one inch once this system is all said and done. Thursday into Friday looks to be chilly and blustery. Temps hang in the low to mid 40s with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Saturday looks less windy with sunshine as we hang in the low 50s. Sunday the clouds build in and we could see a stray shower late and that could linger into Monday. Highs both days are near 50 degrees. Tuesday is dry before likely Wednesday we get our next rain chance.

I hope you have a great day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwLNh_0kQSYOsh00 WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain and snow around 10am, then rain. High near 48. East wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, the chance of rain with a high near 45.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend

Technical Discussion: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists. Technical Discussion: Another rain storm Thursday, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. Updated: 14 hours ago. Another...
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
KANSAS STATE
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cloudy and cooler today then rounds of heavy rain on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds have moved over the Midlands and will be with us for the rest of our Saturday keeping temperatures on the cooler side in the 50s this afternoon. Tonight showers begin to lift over the region and will be steady for the majority of Sunday with some pockets of heavier rain mixed in leading to the possibility of localized flooding in the typical spots.
COLUMBIA, SC
NorthcentralPA.com

Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor. A shift in the weather pattern...
INDIANA STATE
WBBJ

Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week

Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
WWL-AMFM

Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way

After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain

Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mild again, spotty showers possible

Happy Sunday! Despite more cloud cover, it'll be another mild day for January with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.Much of the day is dry, but some spotty showers are possible as we head into late afternoon and early evening.Any lingering sprinkles are gone well before midnight, and it'll be fairly quiet again overnight. Lows will be around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs.For Monday, clouds rule again with another chance of some rain showers late in the day. Some flakes are possible farther to the north.Temps turn colder by Tuesday with highs back into the 30s, and some real frigid air looks to move into the area to start next weekend.
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy