A cold rain transitions for the rest of the day

Good Wednesday everyone! Those that live NW of the city got a bit lucky and saw some flakes fly for a bit. Unfortunately, for my snow fans the temps just continue to climb throughout the evening, and we likely see our warmest temp of the day then. Some areas especially along the eastern shore can see some pretty hefty rain totals up to one inch once this system is all said and done. Thursday into Friday looks to be chilly and blustery. Temps hang in the low to mid 40s with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Saturday looks less windy with sunshine as we hang in the low 50s. Sunday the clouds build in and we could see a stray shower late and that could linger into Monday. Highs both days are near 50 degrees. Tuesday is dry before likely Wednesday we get our next rain chance.

I hope you have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain and snow around 10am, then rain. High near 48. East wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, the chance of rain with a high near 45.