Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Crypto Price Predictions: Solana (SOL), Aptos (APT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

The crypto market has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023. While this is good news for crypto investors, they should tread carefully. Just because a coin is doing well today does not translate to handsome returns later. Here are the three top-performing currencies for today: Solana, Aptos, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But, what kind of short-term returns can you expect from them? Let’s find out.
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Why Can Cosmos (ATOM) Not Grow as Ethereum Killer?

Robinhood Presumably Hacked, Was Any Loss Incurred?

SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis

The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
Binance opens new liquidity pools for Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR) moves 97% below its all-time high, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in 500% gains in one month

The world of cryptocurrency is continuously evolving. Every year, new projects are born and gain traction while others fall by the wayside. This makes it difficult to keep up with the latest developments in the space, especially when it comes to investing. In this article, we’ll provide an overview of the current state of Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and explain why we believe that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better investment.
Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Despite Massive Drop in SHIB Burn Rate

