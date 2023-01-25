Read full article on original website
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Warriors top Valier
The Lady Warriors basketball team made a debut appearance against the Lady Indians JV team at the Heart Butte gym on Thursday, Jan. 19, but came up short on the 56-31 score. “We lost that game by 13, I believe, but the girls played real well,” Coach Corey Morgan Jr. said of the all-Blackfeet contest. “We’ve been working on strengthening our man-to-man, and I thought they did well.”
Wolves hold of Cowboys in OT
Tate Monroe made a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining in overtime to help seal a 58-57 conference win over Conrad for the Cut Bank boys basketball team on Saturday. Monroe’s free throws extended the Wolves’ lead to four points, which was just enough as the Cowboys’ Tagen...
Refiners go 1-1 over critical league stretch
Last weekend the Sunburst boys basketball team had two very important conference games. On Thursday, they traveled down to Dutton to face the Diamondbacks, and defeated them 54-36. Saturday the Refiners hosted the Cascade Badgers, and lost a heart breaker 61-59. The previous conference game with them was postponed, so...
Lady Coyotes take tough loss at Conrad; rout Rocky Boy
The Lady Coyotes played three games last week. Losing to Browning 64-30 and Conrad 39-37, and defeating Rocky Boy at home 46-23. At Browning the Coyotes came out and played well against one of the better teams in class A. The Coyotes had their best boxing out game of the season against a very long and athletic team.
Warriors notch two more victories
The Heart Butte Warriors basketball team had an easy time of things in Valier last week, overwhelming the Panthers, 96-24, on Friday, Jan. 20. However, they had a tougher time of it on Thursday, Jan. 19, as they took on the Runnin’ Indian JVs at the home court in Heart Butte. A gym full of Blackfeet fans watched as the Warriors put the game away, 80-40.
JV Coyotes go 2-1 in busy week
The Shelby JV boys basketball team had a rough start to the busy week, losing a lopsided game in Browning 25-71 on Tuesday. We had yet another player go down with a foot injury, a few injuries throughout the program have resulted in lineup and personnel changes on both the JV and Varsity squads. When we play with our full JV roster we are pretty competitive with the larger schools, but quarter limits make it with limited depth. The boys are jumping all in with next man up and working to improve day-to-day and week-to-week. Scoring for the Coyotes: Enrico Gandini, 6, Kody Standiford, 5, Tyler Hansen, 5, Kobe Hooker, 4, Brendan Clark, 3 and Bryson Deeble, 2.
Lady Wolves wrestlers make podium at Lewistown
Haylee and Harley Fetters each finished fourth in their respective weight classes to lead the Cut Bank girls wrestlers to a 14th-place finish at the Fergus Girls Invite on Saturday at Lewistown. The event was loaded with class A and AA schools. The Lady Wolves finished two points behind Browning...
Are big cats prowling Cut Bank?
There have been rumblings of mountain lion activity around the Cut Bank area this winter, though Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff said there have been no confirmed sightings. This is Montana, however, and mountain lion activity is not uncommon. Capt. Dave Holland, a game warden based in Great Falls,...
James Gregory Parker
Jim passed away suddenly at home in Shelby on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A rosary was held at St. William’s Catholic Church in Shelby on Friday, Jan. 20. Funeral mass was held Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. William’s Church. James Gregory Parker was born March 29, 1951 to...
Friends of Extension award goes to Sunburst couple
At the annual MSU Toole County Extension Cropping Seminar I was able to honor this pair with the Friends of Extension award from Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP), a professional organization within Extension. Korey and Wendy Fauque were selected as Friends of Extension at the state level. Their nomination was submitted at the national ESP level, and they were selected as winners.
Cut Bank animal rescue in need of volunteers, foster homes
Times have been tough, and tough times usually lead to a lot of abandoned dogs and cats. Animal rescues across the country are limited by several things, but caring foster homes are needed now more than ever. Quailwings Rescue of Cut Bank has been saving animals throughout Montana for years,...
School board reviews upcoming events, MHSA proposals
The Shelby School Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Following the initial business of the Board, Superintendent Elliott Crump reviewed some of the District’s upcoming events, including the Educational Advocacy Day scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Helena. Additionally, Mr. Crump reviewed the dates for state speech and drama in Manhattan on Jan. 27-28 and the state wrestling meet in Billings on Feb. 10-11.
Red Cross Blood Drive slated for Feb. 2 at Civic Center
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Shelby Civic Center. There are 45 people with appointments and an expected turnout of 68 donors. Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made on line at www.redcrossblood...
Dupuyer hosting annual Pancake Supper Feb. 5
The annual Pancake Supper sponsored by the Dupuyer Community Club will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dupuyer Community Hall. Please join friends and family for a delicious meal of bacon, eggs and pancakes. Coffee and juice will also be served. A special treat may include homemade Chokecherry syrup.
Shelby seeks community development ideas, opinions
The best way to find out what a community needs is by obtaining information from those who live in the community. Whether it’s more low-income housing, more licensed daycares, street maintenance or updating equipment at local parks, your input is appreciated and the time to share it is coming up on Monday, Feb. 6, during the public hearing being held at 6:30 p.m. at Shelby City Hall.
