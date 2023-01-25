Read full article on original website
Related
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
msn.com
The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
A Podcaster Lists The Best Swingers Resorts Around The World & There's One In Florida
A swingers podcaster is viral for opening up about all things that involve the lifestyle, and she recently went on TikTok and listed the top swingers resorts around the world. When it came to the U.S., one Florida city was mentioned. The creator, Cate (@wanderlustswingers), published the video on December...
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
All Hogwarts Legacy discussion banned on one of the world's largest gaming forums
The new Harry Potter game shall not be named on ResetEra.
Revealed: the world’s most secret hotels
The world’s best kept hotel secrets are set to be revealed in a a new Channel 4 series. World’s Most Secret Hotels, which starts on Sunday, will focus on the hidden and remote accommodation across the globe, from hideaways tucked into thick jungle to remote island stays. Countries covered include: Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, England, Jordan, Italy, Oman, Scotland, Sweden, The Netherland, Wales and the USA. Throughout the six-part series different secluded spots will be explored, including remote desert lodges and underwater retreats, cliffside dwellings and treetop cabins.Starting in England, the Burgh Island Hotel is located 250...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
Time Out Global
South London could be getting new public spaces the size of 194 football pitches
South London is reclaiming its roadsides. In an exciting move, Lambeth Council has just launched a new ‘kerbside strategy’ to reclaim kerbsides as public spaces and ‘de-clutter’ its roadsides, Brixton Buzz has reported. Currently, 94 percent of the borough’s kerbsides (the bit of the road that...
Live Like An Italian With A Stay At The Villa From ‘The White Lotus’
If ‘The White Lotus’ had you glued to your TV trying to solve the show’s murder mysteries and indulge in all the scandals, you’re on the same boat as us. And we must admit that, more than once, we wanted to be right in the middle of all the drama–especially considering how gorgeous all the locations were. The good news–that is, in fact, possible! You may remember season two’s interesting dynamic between characters Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James), and the episode when Daphne and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) escape on a girls day and stay the night at a villa in Noto.
Time Out Global
Smith Street Tavern is a hidden British Tavern in a hawker centre
Truth be told, what we’re about to unveil isn’t entirely hidden. But granted, Chinatown Complex Food Centre is pretty much Pan’s Labyrinth for the uninitiated, so safe to say this British tavern still flies under the radar. Swapping pub stools for communal canteen tables, the lads behind Smith Street Tavern bring a slice of British pub culture into an inimitable Chinatown hawker stall. Expect a rotating line-up of the best British craft beers drafted from 10 taps curated by local craft beer distributors, Quality Drops Craft Beer and Beer Clan.
An ultra-luxury Orient Express superyacht featuring a 15,000-square-foot presidential suite will set sail in 2026. Take a look.
Orient Express Silenseas will feature 54 suites, including two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a speakeasy bar.
Time Out Global
Your mate (or date) can fly for free with you, thanks to this new holiday deal
You could go to the Whitsundays, Bali or Noosa for zero dollars. OK, we know Jetstar has a bit of a rep. But when they keep spinning out such stellar flight deals it’s hard to look away. In this current season of love (ahem, Valentine’s Day) the world is starting to pop off with a whole lot of cutesy activities and romantic dinners, but none have quite captured us as much as Jetstar’s current offering.
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are the best fish and chip shops in the UK
Nothing beats the first bite of freshly battered cod by the seaside – with a side of hand-cut chips and mushy peas, of course. The UK is renowned for its abundance of top-quality fish and chip restaurants, but figuring out the best of the best is always a topic of hot debate.
Time Out Global
New report says London is the best city in Europe for street art
London is the best city in Europe for street art, according to a new report. More specifically, Shoreditch is the place to be if you want to breathe in paint fumes and learn the difference between graffiti and graffito (one’s plural, the other’s singular, naturalmente). The report is...
Onions are now so expensive in the Philippines that they've become a luxury item — and people have been trying to smuggle them across the border
The price of onions soared to $12.80 per kilogram in December, following harsh tropical storms that damaged the crops.
Comments / 0