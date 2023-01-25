Do Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-point problem? What’s going on with the bench? Chris Fedor’s Observations

Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Will Make Grizzlies Debut Soon
Danny Green announces his return to the court is coming soon, and he will make his Memphis Grizzlies debut in a couple of weeks.
Longtime NFL Veteran Reveals Disturbing Browns Interview
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received a troubling message from a former player. Benjamin Watson, who played for several teams during his 17-year career, called out the Cleveland Browns. Watson recounted a moment with the team in response to Paul Finebaum asking everyone's worst job ...
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Joe Haden ready to help out Browns' secondary and be a mentor in Berea
Browns legend Joe Haden joins Jonathan Peterlin at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and says he’s ready to help out the Browns’ secondary and be a mentor in Berea as he celebrates life in Cleveland and his new role in the organization.
Look: Former NFL Player Confirms Troubling Browns Story
Benjamin Watson apparently isn't the only former NFL player who had an unpleasant interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, Watson shared that when he was at the 2004 NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns asked him if he smoked weed and did not seem to believe him at first when he said he didn't. ...
How to fix Browns’ defense, Cavaliers’ struggles: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss what changes need to...
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley help Cleveland Cavaliers shoot down Houston Rockets
HOUSTON — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. ...
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
