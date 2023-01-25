Forget real flowers, build your own with LEGO and their newest Icons set with this gorgeous constructible Friend Flower Centerpiece. One of the more interesting LEGO sets to really pop lately off has been the LEGO Botanical Collection construction sets. Forget buying real flowers when LEGO has beautifully crafted a series of intricate floral sets from tropical, forest, and garden designs. These sets quickly sell out, and we have seen plenty of different types of flowers and sets arrive. It looks like a new is on the horizon as LEGO Ideas has revealed their Dried Flower Centerpiece set. Coming in at 812 pieces, this set lets you have some fall deco to your house year-round. The centerpiece comes in at 3" tall, 16" long and 5" deep and features fall colors with a gerbera and rose as its focal point. The set even features a spot designs allowing for double the fun if needed or taking on the project all as one. The LEGO Botanical Collection Dried Flower Centerpiece is priced at $49.99. The set of expected to release on February 1, 2023, and fans will be able to snag up the set here.

1 DAY AGO