Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it
The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it. Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
News 12
Recall Alert: Peanut butter hot chocolate products from Corim Industries
Corim Industries, USA of Brick, New Jersey is recalling numerous peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanut. They typically have a replacement ingredient in them to give that peanut butter flavor, but the FDA says Corim Industries used a different supplier to produce some batches and trace levels of peanut were found.
Gear Patrol
The Best Mushroom Lamps for Eccentric Style
Mushrooms are having a moment. And I’m not talking about the kind you eat — or the kind you, ahem, ingest — but rather the kind you use to style your living space. Mushroom-related decor was one of the biggest trends to emerge recently. For Pinterest’s "Pinterest Predicts" 2023 trend forecast, "Mush-Rooms" was one of the top emerging trends for this year, with every generation from Gen Z to Boomers expected to embrace "weirdcore" by looking for ways to insert mushroom-related decor into their homes. Further evidence for this fungal fad comes from Google Shopping also ranked mushroom lamps specifically as one of their top 100 most-in-demand products for the 2022 holiday season, with searches up 50 percent for the year.
Hershey's Is Getting Called Out Over Cadmium in Its Chocolate
An earlier Consumer Reports study had some troubling news for dark chocolate lovers.
MrBeast's girlfriend showed him guzzling raw egg whites with chocolate syrup as part of his supposed productivity "grind"
Jimmy Donaldson has been open about having Crohn's disease, which requires that he follow a strict and repetitive diet.
Gear Patrol
Pax Plus Review: Setting a New Standard for Weed Vaporizers
Being the name to beat in any gear category comes with a heavy burden. That remains as true for weed vaporizers as anything else, too. And lately, folks had been wondering if Pax was going to remain at the top of the heap, as the Pax 3 — which came out all the way back in 2016 — was getting a bit long in the tooth and, with so many new names in the weed vape industry popping up over the last few years, competition has been growing ever fiercer.
Gear Patrol
The 25 Best Coffee Tables for Every Budget and Style
Victorian England, feudal Japan, the Ottoman Empire and even the ancient Greeks all stake some claim as inventors of the coffee table. But one thing is certain — it is integral to figuring out your living space. A good coffee table is low enough to avoid obscuring TV screens, high enough for feet-propping and wide enough for dinner. Today, options range from verified pieces of art to examples that cost you less than a trip to the grocery store. This guide to the 20 best coffee tables covers the cheap, the design-forward, the plain, the weird and more.
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!
Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!
Gear Patrol
The Desks of Gear Patrol: 2023 Home Office Edition
Many moons ago — let's say 2019 — Gear Patrol's team was, for the most part, gathered together in a pretty spiffy office space on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, a stone's throw from Madison Square Park. But time — and a pandemic — bring change, and by the spring of 2020, we were all working from home, for much longer than we could have imagined.
What was inside a chocolate cake sold only at IKEA wasn’t edible. It caused a recall
The latest not-food-in-your food recall has an almond and caramel flavor.
Gear Patrol
WESN and Glidr's Vibrant New Knife Is Tiny Enough for Your Keychain
A fully equipped EDC kit can begin to feel cumbersome after many months of carrying the same items around, day-in and day-out. Wallet. Phone. Notebook. Sunglasses. Keys. And of course, the mainstay of the EDC kit: the pocket knife. If you're looking for an easy way to streamline your kit...
Gear Patrol
Why Wool Is (Still) the Best Material for Outdoor Gear
Innovation and progression are two (probably over-used) popular descriptors applied to the outdoor industry and its associated gear, apparel and accessories. Each new product release is positioned as a breakthrough, an innovation or a monumental step forward in the world of hiking boots, technical outerwear, ski gear and more. But,...
Gear Patrol
Seinfeld's Apartment is Available to Rent on Airbnb ... in Ohio?
If you’ve always dreamed of living in Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, your dream is about to come true … sort of. A new Airbnb listing has faithfully recreated the iconic ‘90s sitcom pad and is now open for booking, with dates available as soon as this April.
Gear Patrol
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Outpacing Lofty Expectations
After nearly a decade of being one of the top boutique brands in the running world (though they've arguably grown large enough to dispatch the "boutique" label), Boston's Tracksmith has seen the running footwear space lacking — and has decided to fill that gap with their own shoe. Enter...
