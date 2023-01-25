Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
NJ.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA
We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!) 1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!. 2. The first Miss America...
NJ.com
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
You Need To Visit New Jersey’s Best Classic Restaurants in 2023
One of the great passions of the residents of New Jersey is trying some of the best restaurants New Jersey has to offer, and with a new year beginning, it's time to start making plans to eat at some great ones. The great thing about the food scene in New...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time
There is no question that New Jersey has made its fair share of contributions to the music world, and some of New Jersey's top artists are also some of the top artists the world has ever known. So, when Stacker came out with their list of the 50 most successful...
A New Jersey Shore Town Plans to Detain Unruly Minors. Is this Fair?
One New Jersey shore town is coming up with a new way to handle unruly minors. It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the beaches will be filled with people enjoying themselves. Of course, not all visitors are well-behaved. Unfortunately,...
Amazing History From Washington D.C. to Ocean County, New Jersey
This story goes from the American Revolutionary War to Burlington County to Washington D.C. to Ocean County to Tuckerton, New Jersey. This is the story of a true New Jersey Patriot and a big part of American History from a very long time ago. If you are in Southern Ocean...
WPFO
New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it
ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs
For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
The Absolute Best Authentic Irish Pubs in New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its heritage. While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history. With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from. Not too long ago I did one of those...
