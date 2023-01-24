ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics

The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
KCTV 5

Chiefs react to Bengals calling Arrowhead 'Burrowhead'

Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has scored on the season. As of the Jaguars game, he is up to 61. The feat is especially impressive when you consider the injury he's been recovering from for more than seven years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
KANSAS CITY, MO

