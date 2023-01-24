Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
atozsports.com
Why Patrick Mahomes’ ankle might not be as big of a concern as expected against Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made fans feel a little better this week when he suggested that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain isn’t as bad as the ankle injury he suffered in 2019. “I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” said Reid this...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face
On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
Everyone Is Making Same Joke About The Bengals' Latest Roster Move
The Cincinnati Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but it prevents the Chiefs from re-signing him to their practice squad after waiving him on Monday. Which, in the eyes of ...
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's 'Relationship' Development
Gisele Bundchen and her trainer, Joaquim Valente, continue to be spotted out together. But are they still just friends or are they becoming an item? According to reports, Gisele and Joaquim have a great "relationship" and it's one that is clearly continuing to develop in recent months, following ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KCTV 5
Chiefs react to Bengals calling Arrowhead 'Burrowhead'
Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has scored on the season. As of the Jaguars game, he is up to 61. The feat is especially impressive when you consider the injury he's been recovering from for more than seven years.
atozsports.com
Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon
Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
NFL Insider Believes 1 Head Coaching Hire Could Be Made Today
After letting a few off of the ride in 2022, the NFL coaching carousel may open up on Wednesday. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that some believe the Denver Broncos could fill their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday. The team already interviewed former New Orleans Saints ...
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
