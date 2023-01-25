Read full article on original website
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
msn.com
Protests in Stockholm, including Koran-burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and Sweden's bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Koran, sharply heightened tensions with Turkey at a time when the Nordic country needs Ankara's backing to gain entry to the military alliance. "We condemn in the...
UK accused of abandoning 38 people adrift in Channel
French coastguards claim British rescue services said they would help people in dinghy but failed to do so
Belgium no longer wants Italy to transfer two suspects in EU scandal - sources
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Belgium no longer wants Italy to hand over two women suspected of involvement in a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
At Least One Dead, Several Injured in Machete Attack at Southern Spain Churches
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra...
Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
POLITICO
Drink up, Belgium. Stay dry, Canada
No amount of alcohol is healthy, the World Health Organization announced this month, adding that drinking beer, wine and spirits contributes to millions of annual deaths. That may have given a boost to proponents of a dry January, but it probably surprised many Americans who’ve heard that a little red wine is good for the heart or that beer is packed with protein and B vitamins.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Pakistan: Wild poliovirus detected in an environmental sample in Lahore
Pakistan’s first detection of wild poliovirus in 2023 has been detected in an environmental sample in Lahore. The virus found in Gulshan Ravi has links to a poliovirus found in Nangahar, Afghanistan last November, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health said. Federal Minister for Health...
Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...
Brazil official says Yanomami region looks like 'concentration camp'
BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's military should evict illegal gold miners who have caused malnutrition and starvation in a region of the Yanomami reservation near the Venezuelan border, Indigenous Health Secretary Weibe Tapeba said on Tuesday, urging.
