ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
US News and World Report

At Least One Dead, Several Injured in Machete Attack at Southern Spain Churches

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra...
Reuters

Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
POLITICO

Drink up, Belgium. Stay dry, Canada

No amount of alcohol is healthy, the World Health Organization announced this month, adding that drinking beer, wine and spirits contributes to millions of annual deaths. That may have given a boost to proponents of a dry January, but it probably surprised many Americans who’ve heard that a little red wine is good for the heart or that beer is packed with protein and B vitamins.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Pakistan: Wild poliovirus detected in an environmental sample in Lahore

Pakistan’s first detection of wild poliovirus in 2023 has been detected in an environmental sample in Lahore. The virus found in Gulshan Ravi has links to a poliovirus found in Nangahar, Afghanistan last November, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health said. Federal Minister for Health...
The Associated Press

Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy