ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
TechCrunch

European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index

Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
Reuters

Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
OilPrice.com

Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets

Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
Deadline

NBCU Chief Jeff Shell Says Comcast Open To “Bolt-On” Deals, Cites DreamWorks Animation Acquisition, Blumhouse Venture

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the company is always eyeing possible deals to bolster its business, citing the $3.8 billion acquisition of DreamWorks Animation in 2016 and Universal’s partnership with Blumhouse Productions. Shell jumped in Thursday after Comcast president Mike Cavanagh noted new deals have a high hurdle versus investing in existing operations. The execs were asked about M&A on a post-earnings conference call, with particular reference to World Wrestling Entertainment. Vince McMahon, WWE’s majority owner and newly returned executive chairman, is looking to sell, with Comcast considered a logical buyer. WWE Network programming has been popular on Peacock and...
US News and World Report

EV Battery Giant LG Energy Solution Upbeat on N.America Market Outlook

SEOUL (Reuters) - Battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) said on Friday demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America would likely stay strong this year, boosting its revenue. The South Korean company, which supplies Tesla, General Motors Co and others, said it is targeting revenue growth of 25-30%...
ARIZONA STATE
PYMNTS

Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global

Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
The Associated Press

Universal Robots Reports Record Revenue Despite Global Uncertainty

ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reported Q4 revenue of USD 85 million, bringing 2022 annual revenue to USD 326 million, up 5% on 2021. On a constant currency basis, growth over the year was 12%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005775/en/ In 2022, Universal Robots launched the UR20 collaborative robot; a groundbreaking new cobot with 20kg payload, boasting an all-new joint design that increases all joint torques approximately 25% and joint speeds by as much as 65%. Despite its heavier payload and greater 1750mm reach, it’s the lightest robot on the market in its payload and reach class, weighing only 64 kg. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

De Beers North America Downsizes Operations

De Beers Brands North America, which oversees the local operations of the De Beers Forevermark brand and De Beers Jewellers retail chain, has cut staff at its Stamford, Conn., office. “[Last] week, we announced several layoffs in a reshaping of the U.S. team to align roles and responsibilities with our...
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal CEO: “We Are Always Looking for Bolt-On Acquisitions”

Will they or won’t they buy anything? And if so, what? With M&A speculation regularly swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast, the cable giant’s executive team was quizzed on its appetite for acquisitions during the company’s earnings conference call on Thursday. Comcast and NBCUniversal have in the past been mentioned as possible suitors of the likes of film libraries or other intellectual property, sports entertainment powerhouse WWE, parts of Walt Disney and, longer-term, maybe even the likes of Warner Bros. Discovery. More from The Hollywood ReporterBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp....

Comments / 0

Community Policy