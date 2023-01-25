At $399, Bowers & Wilkins' flagship Pi7 S2 noise-cancelling true wireless earphones cost $100 more than the already expensive Pi5 S2, placing them among the priciest models we've tested. For the extra money, you get top-notch tuning and an additional balanced armature in each earpiece that enables superior sound quality. An excellent default audio signature, a solid array of codec support, and a charging case with the ability to transmit audio are all marks in the Pi7 S2's favor, but the lack of an EQ in the companion app and uncompetitive active noise cancellation (ANC) are disappointing at this high price. We ultimately prefer the Apple AirPods Pro ($249) and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ($299) because they're substantially more effective at blocking noise and offer more customization options.

23 HOURS AGO