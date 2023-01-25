Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds 2 are now less than $100 on Amazon!
Samsung's Galaxy Buds models have been seeing some really awesome deals lately on Amazon, with the two most recent examples being the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Now the Galaxy Buds 2 also join the discounts party, with a price cut of 34% on Amazon, which amounts to about $50! Keep in mind, though, that this discount is for the Graphite and White color options.
Bowers and Wilkins launch S2 versions of Pi7 and Pi5 wireless earbuds
British hi-fi brand Bowers & Wilkins has launched new versions of its Pi7 and Pi5 true wireless, featuring upgrades in several areas. The most notable boost for its Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 is an increase in battery life, extended by five hours for each model, bringing them to 16 and 19 hours respectively.
PC Magazine
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2
At $399, Bowers & Wilkins' flagship Pi7 S2 noise-cancelling true wireless earphones cost $100 more than the already expensive Pi5 S2, placing them among the priciest models we've tested. For the extra money, you get top-notch tuning and an additional balanced armature in each earpiece that enables superior sound quality. An excellent default audio signature, a solid array of codec support, and a charging case with the ability to transmit audio are all marks in the Pi7 S2's favor, but the lack of an EQ in the companion app and uncompetitive active noise cancellation (ANC) are disappointing at this high price. We ultimately prefer the Apple AirPods Pro ($249) and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ($299) because they're substantially more effective at blocking noise and offer more customization options.
The best computer speakers of 2023
CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full
Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.
Android Headlines
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile offers the Motorola Edge 2022 for free with budget trade-ins
T-Mobile has quietly launched a new promotion that has one of Motorola’s best mid-range smartphones, the Edge 2022, available for free with trade-ins. What makes this a good deal is that the carrier accepts budget trade-ins, so you’ll be able to change your oldest, cheapest devices for the Edge 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
technewstoday.com
How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?
Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands. However, in order to control volume, it is...
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
petapixel.com
The Power Junkie v2 Can Power Three Devices from One Sony Battery
The Power Junkie v2 is a small platform that can connect to and power up to three devices — including a camera and accessories like a monitor — via 12V or 8.4V DC output or USB-C that can output a range of voltages up to 20V at 1.1A.
Casio teases three smart new G-Shock field watches with fabric straps
Casio has shared a teaser image showing three new G-Shock field watches with octagonal 'Casioak' style cases and fabric straps.The first pictures of the G-Shock GM-2100C Utility Metal Series leaked earlier this week, and German site WatchDavid.com shared an early hands-on video giving a closer look at each one. Soon after, the company posted a preview picture of the three, giving us a closer look at the case...
Digital Trends
The best audio gear from CES 2023
The annual tech extravaganza that is CES 2023 has come and gone, but we’re still sifting through all that we saw — from the best TVs on the show floor to everything else we loved, which you can read about in our roundup of the Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards.
I tried the unusual UE earbuds that mould to your ear and I actually really liked them
The Ultimate Ears UE Fits use clever light-forming technology to give you the perfect seal for your ears
notebookcheck.net
Razer Edge: Android gaming handheld launches in Wi-Fi only and 5G variants
Razer has started selling the Edge, its take on the Android gaming handheld. To recap, Razer presented the Edge last autumn and showcased it earlier this month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Razer has also finally confirmed pricing for the 5G variant; previously, the company only revealed how much the cheaper Wi-Fi-only option would cost at launch.
Gear Patrol
WESN and Glidr's Vibrant New Knife Is Tiny Enough for Your Keychain
A fully equipped EDC kit can begin to feel cumbersome after many months of carrying the same items around, day-in and day-out. Wallet. Phone. Notebook. Sunglasses. Keys. And of course, the mainstay of the EDC kit: the pocket knife. If you're looking for an easy way to streamline your kit...
Apple M2 Mac mini pre-orders are $100 off today at Adorama
Apple’s just-announced M2 Mac mini isn’t even available in stores yet, and there are already some very impressive deals available. The hot new model has a release date set for tomorrow, January 24, and prices start at $599 at nearly all of Apple’s retail partners. But at...
