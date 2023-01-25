ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

New City Hall project hits major snag

By Will Chappell Gazette Reporter
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 2 days ago

Planning progress for Cannon Beach’s new city hall appears to have a major new obstacle, the city council learned at a January 12 meeting.

Structural Engineer Curtis Gagner from CIDA, the firm leading the project, told councilors that a November 2022 code update will require the new police station meet higher tsunami safety standards, complicating plans to reuse the current city hall’s location.

The November code update added a new requirement that certain emergency service facilities, including police stations, be built to withstand a maximum tsunami inundation event.

Previously, the code had requirements for seismic, fire, storm and other emergent events, but the extent of tsunami preparation was left to the discretion of local leaders.

Preliminary plans for the new city hall included the police department and would have placed the entire facility at a second story level, above parking.

After years of debate, the city council seemed set to approve building the new city hall on the same site as the current one in midtown.

That site sits 33 feet above sea level and, even before the news about the code updates, tsunami danger was a major point of community contention surrounding the site selection.

The projected maximum water level rise from a major Cascadia Zone subduction event in Cannon Beach is 59 feet.

The requirement that the new police station be situated above that level would require a 26-foot floor, meaning the site would need to stand at least three stories.

City Councilors and City Manager Bruce St. Denis immediately noted that this would pose a huge hurdle for the project.

St. Denis, who is also acting as project manager for the new city hall, said that the height increase would lead to a sizeable bump in the projected $17.5 million budget.

Councilors noted that it would require a zoning variance, as the maximum allowable height for buildings in the city is 28.5 feet.

They also said that the height provision would give them serious reservations about the new city hall fitting in with Cannon Beach’s “village character.”

Maintaining that character is a priority according to public feedback on the proposed project gathered by CIDA in fall 2022.

St. Denis said that he was skeptical that the code would be so stringent. He repeatedly noted that he was more concerned about seismic events than tsunamis and wanted to know if there was latitude to reflect that assessment in the plans.

Gagner and CIDA colleague and project lead Jennifer Beattie said that the city could choose to build their city hall and emergency operations center to a lower risk standard, but that the police department must be category 4 certified.

Councilors asked if it would be possible to build the police department and emergency operations center at a separate site.

St. Denis said that this solution would not only be much more expensive, but also cause logistical challenges for city staff.

Beattie and Gagner said that they could contact the state government to ask clarifying questions about the new code and what it would allow.

St. Denis asked that they allow him to consult with the city’s legal counsel to decide which questions to ask and how to phrase them before proceeding.

The complication arose at an inopportune time for the project, which was set to move into the planning phase with council approval.

CIDA had gathered public feedback on the project throughout the fall and identified top priorities for the design phase of the project.

Community members were most concerned about the safety of the site, followed by improving working conditions for city staff and incorporating a welcoming and transparent design.

Now, councilors await further feedback on the new code from state authorities before discussions can begin on how to proceed.

Siting the new city hall in the same location was a compromise that councilmembers repeatedly described as the “best of the worst.”

Other sites in the city, including one near the RV park, were considered before public backlash led to their rejection.

Another potential site located off Highway 101 and referred to as Southwind, was investigated but rejected due to the high cost of remediating landslide concerns.

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
