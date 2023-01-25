Read full article on original website
KINGS POINT ARREST: Second Arrest Of Year Is Battery Charge
Arrest Wave Continues In Delray Beach Senior Living Community Kings Point. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest arrest of a Kings Point resident is now on the books. Steven Feig is charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. […]
cw34.com
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
cw34.com
Police investigating alleged abuse at preschool, principal gone
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The principal at a preschool on the Treasure Coast is no longer with the school, in the wake of allegations that a teacher abused a two year old boy. In a January 25 letter to parents of children who attend Chesterbrook Academy in...
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm.
WPBF News 25
Officials find nothing after bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat led to the temporary closure of half of Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday night. Investigators said an exhaustive search turned up no evidence of any explosives. Passengers said they were in Concourse C around 5 p.m. when deputies with the Palm...
cw34.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
cw34.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
Frontier passenger at PBIA: 'I have a bomb in the bag'
A New Jersey man on a Frontier Airlines flight told another passenger he had a bomb in his bag, leading to the evacuation of a concourse at Palm Beach International Airport, deputies say.
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities
A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
Was police pursuit prior to fatal crash justified? Riviera Beach reports disagree
RIVIERA BEACH — A city administrator is reviewing the actions of a Riviera Beach police sergeant involved in a deadly vehicle pursuit after two internal reviews reached different conclusions about whether she broke department rules. An internal affairs investigation found that Sgt. Tabitha Smith violated city policies during a...
WPBF News 25
Internal Affairs, Rivera Beach police chief differ over officer's actions in deadly police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a police dashcam shows the moments an 18-year-old girl crashed her vehicle during a police chase. The teen and her boyfriend both died. The question now being asked is if the officer followed department policy by initiating the chase. WPBF 25 News obtained...
Woman Sues Walgreens Over Palm Beach County Shopping Cart Incident
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman claims she was critically injured in a shopping cart incident at a Palm Beach County Walgreens. She is now suing the Florida-based company. Nancy Fulk, who lives in St. Lucie County, says she was shopping at […]
Life In Prison For Best Buy Delivery Man Who Killed, Burned Boca Raton Woman
Woman, 75, Killed, Burned When Best Buy Delivered Washer, Dryer. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Best Buy delivery man accused of killing a 75-year-old Boca Raton woman while delivering a washer and dryer in 2019 was convicted of the grizzly murder late Wednesday […]
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The St. Lucie Sheriff is looking for the public’s assistance to find this missing adult. Here is the info:. The Sheriff is attempting to locate Janie Wilkerson. She was wearing a pink shirt...
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
