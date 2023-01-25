Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains; Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 12 inches in the lower elevations, and 12 and 24 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana and North Central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Commutes will be impacted by snow packed roads and poor visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Treasure WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with amounts 6 to 12 in the higher elevations near the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Montana and North Central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday and Saturday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight into Saturday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Melville Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Melville Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will spread over the area today. Roads may quickly turn slick as temperatures drop late today. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight into Saturday.
