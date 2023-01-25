Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 12 inches in the lower elevations, and 12 and 24 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana and North Central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Commutes will be impacted by snow packed roads and poor visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Melville Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Melville Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will spread over the area today. Roads may quickly turn slick as temperatures drop late today. The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains; Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 12 inches in the lower elevations, and 12 and 24 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana and North Central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Commutes will be impacted by snow packed roads and poor visibility.
