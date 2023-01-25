Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with amounts 6 to 12 in the higher elevations near the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Montana and North Central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday and Saturday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight into Saturday.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO