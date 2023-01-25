Effective: 2023-01-27 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains; Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 12 inches in the lower elevations, and 12 and 24 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana and North Central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Commutes will be impacted by snow packed roads and poor visibility.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO