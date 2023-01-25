Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
Adam Kinzinger: It’s ‘Just a Fact’ That Kevin McCarthy’s a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger didn’t mince words this week while describing newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, saying it was merely a “fact” that his ex-boss is a “piece of shit.”. Kinzinger, who recently joined CNN after exiting Congress this month, talked this...
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Collins: Trump was not the reason the votes were changed to McCarthy
CNN's Kaitlan Collins explains why she doesn't think former President Donald Trump's influence was the reason some holdout Republicans changed their votes for GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the race for the next House speaker.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Jordan will chair the "weaponization" of the government subcommittee, which Rep. Jerry Nadler said will be used to "settle political scores" on behalf of Donald Trump.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Anger as Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene appointed to House coronavirus subcommittee
The appointment of Marjorie Taylor Greene to a House subcommittee for the Covid pandemic by speaker Kevin McCarthy has sparked anger on social media.The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic was created by the Republicans to investigate how the Joe Biden administration handled the US response to the disease outbreak.Ms Greene has been a staunch supporter of the new House speaker. A New York Times article recently cited Mr McCarthy as telling his friend, just days after he won the vote to be the Speaker, that he would “never leave that woman... I will always take care of her”.The...
Tri-City Herald letter writer says Rep. Dan Newhouse should be Speaker of the House | Opinion
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 01/24/2023
23ABC Interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Local congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the Biden documents are just one of many issues that Congress will be looking into during the next two years.
Wounded Speaker McCarthy could use a little humility
Over the course of four days and 15 ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won the race for House speaker. It will take some time to determine whether the concessions, promises and compromises he made will embolden the California Republican or ultimately undermine his efforts to be an effective leader. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette believes that if McCarthy had more humility, his bumpy road to victory might have awarded him some valuable life lessons.
McCarthy kicks 2 top Democrats who spearheaded Trump impeachment efforts off of the intelligence committee
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries pointed out the "double standard" of Rep. Kevin McCarthy allowing Rep. George Santos to maintain committee assignments.
Adam Schiff launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat
Rep. Adam Schiff (D–Burbank) is setting his eyes on Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, officially announcing his candidacy for 2024 on Thursday. Schiff is the second Democrat to enter the race to replace Feinstein – who has not made a public decision on her future – following progressive Rep. Katie Porter (D–Irvine).
GOP Has 'No Intention' of Having Ilhan Omar Sit on Committee: Scalise
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently barred two other Democrats from sitting on the Intelligence Committee.
