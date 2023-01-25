ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
The Independent

Anger as Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene appointed to House coronavirus subcommittee

The appointment of Marjorie Taylor Greene to a House subcommittee for the Covid pandemic by speaker Kevin McCarthy has sparked anger on social media.The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic was created by the Republicans to investigate how the Joe Biden administration handled the US response to the disease outbreak.Ms Greene has been a staunch supporter of the new House speaker. A New York Times article recently cited Mr McCarthy as telling his friend, just days after he won the vote to be the Speaker, that he would “never leave that woman... I will always take care of her”.The...
straightarrownews.com

Wounded Speaker McCarthy could use a little humility

Over the course of four days and 15 ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won the race for House speaker. It will take some time to determine whether the concessions, promises and compromises he made will embolden the California Republican or ultimately undermine his efforts to be an effective leader. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette believes that if McCarthy had more humility, his bumpy road to victory might have awarded him some valuable life lessons.
sjvsun.com

Adam Schiff launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat

Rep. Adam Schiff (D–Burbank) is setting his eyes on Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, officially announcing his candidacy for 2024 on Thursday. Schiff is the second Democrat to enter the race to replace Feinstein – who has not made a public decision on her future – following progressive Rep. Katie Porter (D–Irvine).

