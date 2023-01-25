ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I Have a Dream’ is MLK’s most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since

(CNN) — It’s been called “the moment that changed everything,” the day America “turned the mystic corner,” and “the greatest political speech of the 20th century.” As the nation celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday tomorrow, millions of Americans will once again hear what has become the day’s unofficial soundtrack: King’s “I Have […] The post ‘I Have a Dream’ is MLK’s most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WASHINGTON STATE
FROMA HARROP: We can now call economic terrorists 'economic terrorists'

In late 2011, John Oliver and his "Daily Show" cameraman made a trek to my office, then in Providence, R.I., to take me to task. I had recently referred to the Tea Partiers who had pushed America to the brink of a disastrous default as "economic terrorists." Oliver had apparently...

