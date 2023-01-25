Read full article on original website
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible
An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
The Amish Cook: Marriages are intended to reflect God's love for us
A question was asked, and now it remains etched in my mind. This was it: what advice would you give to other couples who still have their spouse?. It hit a tender spot in my heart. Before Daniel passed, there was nothing I enjoyed talking about more than marriage. Truth be told, on our last evening together, we had a precious conversation where I again expressed my love for the subject of marriage relationships.
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Opinion: Loving Someone Who Cannot Love Themselves
It’s strange that we expect people to love us well who don’t even love themselves. I don’t believe that we have to fully love ourselves to engage in healthy, authentic relationships, but self-love has a way of making us better partners. Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes, it chooses a person who has little self-loving and may even be stuck in a pattern of self-loathing.
Bakersfield Californian
FROMA HARROP: We can now call economic terrorists 'economic terrorists'
In late 2011, John Oliver and his "Daily Show" cameraman made a trek to my office, then in Providence, R.I., to take me to task. I had recently referred to the Tea Partiers who had pushed America to the brink of a disastrous default as "economic terrorists." Oliver had apparently...
Fewer Ultimatums, More Boundaries: What Tough Love Looks Like in a Marriage
“Give ’em some tough love.” It’s an often-repeated saying in regards to relationships, both with kids and adults. Let’s say your kid is acting out. It’s common, as a parent, to use a bit of tough love to teach your child a lesson. Warning them, for example, that you’ll take away that night’s screen time if they continue throwing peas at the dinner table. But similar strategies of course shouldn’t be used when dealing with other adults — including your spouse.
webnewsobserver.com
Is it love or attachment? Know the difference
We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
Washington Examiner
Get married before having children, and other recipes for reducing poverty
Family is a fundamental aspect of civil society. The institution of family furthers character and ethical values. Human beings model behavior, and children model the behavior of their parents. Strong families are at the core of strong communities. Unfortunately, in the United States, the institution of family is in a...
sheenmagazine.com
Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis Discusses Recovery, Reconciliation, and Forgiveness
Canadian psychotherapist Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, Ph.D., is an award-winning speaker and authority on trauma recovery, reconciliation, and forgiveness. Joan has specialized in promoting the mental health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities for over a decade through her groundbreaking trauma recovery strategy, The Forgiveness Method. What motivates you daily?
Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness
There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
psychologytoday.com
Confronting the Challenges of Dating in a New Culture
Many single, religious people seek refuge in their faith to understand their dating experience.. Immigrants and refugees tend to gravitate towards religion due to the cultures in which they grew up and the challenges they've faced thus far. Many hope that their faith will be rewarded in...
Opinion: Balancing Needs And Desires In A Long-Term Relationship
Many people will begin dating, believing all their energy should go into their partner's needs. This can lead to resentment because two individuals always have their own needs and desires. To keep a healthy relationship dynamic, it is essential to learn how to balance supporting your partner while caring for yourself.
KevinMD.com
Understanding patients’ religious and spiritual beliefs promotes healing
Religious and spiritual experiences have shaped my worldview since I was a teenager. At age 13, I celebrated my bar mitzvah. Later that year, I underwent an appendectomy. A priest asked my mother if he could pray for me prior to the operation. My mother did not hesitate to accept the priest’s blessing. I learned at an early age that prayers for one’s well-being should be welcomed regardless of the religion of the sender and recipient.
