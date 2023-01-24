ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Union Beats Hillside, 40-34

HILLSIDE, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team erased a two-point deficit in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Hillside, 40-34, on Tuesday. Samantha Turner came up huge on the backboards for the Farmers (7-7) with 24 rebounds to go with eight points. Union outscored Hillside, 17-9, down the stretch. Keira Miller-People led Union in scoring with 13 points and Aanesti Peterman sank 12 points. Karesha Joseph paced Union in assists with five.
UNION, NJ
Newberry Observer

Lady Rebels defeat Lady Bulldogs

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Even though the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels never trailed in their home game last Tuesday with Newberry High, it was still a close fight before the final buzzer sounded in their 55-47 victory. A total of 53 free-throws were attempted during the game, with the...
NEWBERRY, SC

