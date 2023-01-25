Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Related
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Live WPDH Broadcast Set For Resorts World Hudson Valley In Newburgh, NY
WPDH is set to broadcast live from New York's newest casino. Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh opened up its doors this past December with a lot of excitement from folks all over the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas. New York's newest casino located in the Newburgh Mall held its grand opening on Dec. 28.
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Zinc8 to move US headquarters to Kingston
Zinc8, a long-duration energy storage startup that has enjoyed a lot of state support in recent months, will move its U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday morning.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
A man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report by the New York Post. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan who founded Darien-based T-s…
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio men were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who is Howard Harris, and why is he so angry at Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna?
Woodstock is a community famous for the depths and lengths of its verbal feuds, sometimes passed from one generation to another. Over the years, the exchange of views between Bill McKenna and Howard Harris has become as worthy candidate for inclusion in the hall of fame of Woodstock disputes. Harris,...
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0