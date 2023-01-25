ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges

No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign

A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy