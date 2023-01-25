Read full article on original website
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
Kim Bernice Nguyen announces campaign for California’s 45th Congressional District
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced her campaign for the U.S House of Representatives, running in her home district of CA-45, where she grew up, attended local public schools, and has served for two terms on the Garden Grove City Council. Upon announcing her campaign, Ms. Nguyen stated:
Treasurer Shari Freidenrich recognized by Board as President of Treasurer-Tax Collector Association for all 58 California counties
At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Caltrans alert: State Route 74 at Nichols Institute daytime weekend closure February 4-5 and 25-26
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues work on State Route 74 (SR-74; Ortega Highway) in Orange County at Nichols Institute to the Riverside County line. Ortega Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. (14-hours) on both Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5; and February 25 and 26. Only local residents will be allowed through the closure, guided by a pilot vehicle. Through traffic will need to use one of the detours below. Message signs will be located at intersections leading up to Nichols Institute to advise motorists to take alternative routes.
Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28
Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu
According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) south of Malibu at 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning was followed by three more smaller quakes in the same area of diminishing magnitude over the next hour. No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued.
Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
Seal Beach partners with AARP to offer free tax assistance
The City of Seal Beach in partnership with AARP is offering free tax assistance for taxpayers ages 50 and over. Appointments take place every Monday from February 6 – April 10 from 8:30am – 10:45am at OCFA Fire Station 48 located at 3131 N Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740. Appointments are 45 minutes in length and can be made by contacting the Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department at the following:
RSVP now for Lakewood State of the City Luncheon
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
Guitar Guru Benise dazzles with Spanish Nights at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
In the brand-new Spanish Nights, Emmy winner Benise delights with an electrifying musical journey of Flamenco, Salsa, Waltz, and Tango. The captivating showcase takes center stage at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, March 5, 7:00 PM. Starting at $55, tickets are available at the CCPA Ticket Office and cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 916-8500.
The Rossmoor Woman’s Club names Students of the Month for December and January
The Rossmoor Woman’s Club has named Los Alamitos High School seniors Kenna Dougherty and Amelia Bean as Students of the Month for December and January respectively. Each winner was selected based on academic performance and community involvement. At school, Dougherty is president of both Model United Nations and the...
Cypress police blotter, January 15 to January 21, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 15, 2023. Occupied Vehicle Check...
