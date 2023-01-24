MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Women's hoops welcomes SIUE to Johnson Arena Saturday as they enter the halfway point through conference play. The Eagles are entering Saturday's contest after dropping a tight matchup against the league's top defensive team, Little Rock. Sandra Lin led the team with 14 points and seven assists, while Jayden Rhodes added 11 points and two steals and Valentina Saric helped out with nine points off the bench.

