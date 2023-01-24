Read full article on original website
Freeman Takes Over to Lead Morehead State Over SIUE 55-50
MOREHEAD, KY -- Mark Freeman scored 28 points, including 21 in the second half. and Alex Gross added 12 more, combining to score 40 of Morehead State's 55 total points as the Eagles knocked off the SIUE Cougars 55-50 at home Saturday. With the Eagles (14-9, 7-3 OVC) trailing by...
Charles' Late Three Propels Eagles to 64-60 Victory Over SIUE
MOREHEAD, KY -- Veronica Charles posted a career-high 21 points to help lead the Morehead State women's basketball team over the SIUE Cougars 64-60 at home Saturday. The Eagles had three players score in double figures, led by Charles, who had 21 points and three steals. Hallie Rhodes added 12 points and Sophie Benharouga helped out with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Women's Basketball Plays Host to SIUE in Saturday Matinee
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Women's hoops welcomes SIUE to Johnson Arena Saturday as they enter the halfway point through conference play. The Eagles are entering Saturday's contest after dropping a tight matchup against the league's top defensive team, Little Rock. Sandra Lin led the team with 14 points and seven assists, while Jayden Rhodes added 11 points and two steals and Valentina Saric helped out with nine points off the bench.
Dr. Jaime Gordon Stepping Aside from Volleyball to Focus Efforts on Director of Athletics Role
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Following a 20-year career as Morehead State University's winningest coach in any sport, Dr. Jaime Gordon is stepping aside from the head volleyball coach role to focus efforts on his role as Director of Athletics. Gordon, who recently completed his 20th season as head volleyball coach,...
