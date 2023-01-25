ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder City Councilmembers approve new Police Oversight Panel. Here’s how they explained their vote.

The Boulder City Council on Thursday voted 6-3 to seat a new 11-member Police Oversight Panel, a volunteer-led group that oversees investigations into complaints of officer misconduct. The approval followed weeks of delays after some community members, including city police officers, sought to block the appointment of one candidate who has been outspoken in her support for police reform.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime

Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

🚔 Police Oversight Panel skirmish prompts calls for reform

Welcome to Wednesday, Boulder. Today, John Herrick reports more about the police oversight panel that has been struggling with issues of transparency, members questioning their ability to provide feedback for policing in Boulder, and appointing new members. This Thursday, the Boulder City Council will vote for the third time whether...
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield City Council fills Ward 2 vacancy

A new Broomfield City Councilmember was selected during Tuesday’s meeting to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat. Paloma Delgadillo was nominated to fill the vacancy in a 7-2 vote by the city council and will be sworn in at the Feb. 7 meeting by Municipal Judge Amy Bockman. The...
BROOMFIELD, CO
cpr.org

Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access

It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature

It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills

Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility

JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents

For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy