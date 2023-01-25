Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard SemifinalistsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder City Councilmembers approve new Police Oversight Panel. Here’s how they explained their vote.
The Boulder City Council on Thursday voted 6-3 to seat a new 11-member Police Oversight Panel, a volunteer-led group that oversees investigations into complaints of officer misconduct. The approval followed weeks of delays after some community members, including city police officers, sought to block the appointment of one candidate who has been outspoken in her support for police reform.
denverite.com
Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime
Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
boulderreportinglab.org
🚔 Police Oversight Panel skirmish prompts calls for reform
Welcome to Wednesday, Boulder. Today, John Herrick reports more about the police oversight panel that has been struggling with issues of transparency, members questioning their ability to provide feedback for policing in Boulder, and appointing new members. This Thursday, the Boulder City Council will vote for the third time whether...
Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council vote
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to end the call for the question drew several detractors Monday but he advanced it to a regular council meeting for a vote anyway.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council fills Ward 2 vacancy
A new Broomfield City Councilmember was selected during Tuesday’s meeting to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat. Paloma Delgadillo was nominated to fill the vacancy in a 7-2 vote by the city council and will be sworn in at the Feb. 7 meeting by Municipal Judge Amy Bockman. The...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
cpr.org
Colorado Catholics hope to change hearts — and laws — over the state’s abortion access
It's a cloudy Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Students from St. John Paul the Great Catholic High walked down the aisle with candles and flowers. They place them on a table to the right of the altar, where there are pictures of babies and signs in black, all-capital lettering reading “63+ MILLION” and “WE WILL NOT FORGET.”
KDVR.com
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
Colorado woman sentenced for stealing $35K in unemployment benefits
A Colorado parolee convicted of stealing more than $35,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced to prison in an Arapahoe County courtroom Wednesday.
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DEN
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) A Texas hemp farmer’s attempt to sue a Denver police officer who confiscated hemp plants at the Denver International Airport’s TSA checkpoint in 2021 was denied by a 10th Circuit Appeals Court decision issued on Jan. 24.
iheart.com
State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills
Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
DougCo parents plead with school board to stop using seclusion rooms
(Castle Rock, CO) In one emotional plea after another, six heartbroken mothers and advocates asked the school board to review the state complaint decision against DougCo schools and end using seclusion rooms in the district.
CU Boulder News & Events
‘Gateway drug’ no more: Study shows legalizing recreational cannabis does not increase substance abuse
Legalizing recreational cannabis at the state level does not increase substance use disorders or use of other illicit drugs among adults and, in fact, may reduce alcohol-related problems, according to new CU Boulder research. The study of more than 4,000 twins from Colorado and Minnesota also found no link between...
milehighcre.com
Larimer County Jail Moves into New Facility
JE Dunn Construction recently joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and DLR Group to celebrate the completion of phases two and three of the Larimer County Jail Improvement Project. This milestone includes the opening of the new housing tower adding over 150 beds, a new booking space, conference and...
Ukrainian family loses savings on broken-down SUV
A Ukrainian family that fled to Colorado to escape the ongoing war is now asking for community support after spending their savings on a used car, only to find out it doesn't run.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up
A mix-up in Colorado's emergency rental assistance program left a Parker woman in fear of financial ruin.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Parents want stronger bullying policy in Poudre School District
Parents in Fort Collins are calling on the Poudre School District to strengthen its bullying policy.
