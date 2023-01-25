Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Letang Dazzles, DeSmith Makes Personal History
Kris Letang had been through a lot since the last time he pulled on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater. There’d been the injury he suffered on Dec. 28 that sidelined him for nearly a month. The unexpected death of his father just a few days later, followed by an extended...
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano's hat trick
Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano's hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks' 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home. The Ducks...
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
‘Messing Around,’ DeSmith, Blueger Short Dust-Up at Penguins Skate
WASHINGTON, D.C — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a little disheveled lately. They’ve won two in a row but have otherwise struggled since the NHL holiday break. At the Pengiuns’ optional morning skate Thursday, friends Casey DeSmith and Teddy Blueger had a few terse words followed by a brief, tense moment that culminated in both players putting a glove in their other’s face.
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance
Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Out Until After All-Star Break
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry until after the NHL all-star break because of an unspecified upper-body injury. They brought up goalie Dustin Tokarski on emergency recall from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning and sent defenseman Ty Smith, a healthy scratch for the past three games, to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey
New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
4 Penguins Talking Points: ‘Stick-to-it-iveness,’ Sloppy & Emotional OT Win (+)
After a grinding defensive effort on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins seemed disinterested in the idea of another low-event game. The barn doors flung open, and the horses ran in the Penguins’ 7-6 overtime win against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday. The...
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota0111—3 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cates 7 (Ristolainen), 5:14. Penalties_Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 9:56; Reaves, MIN (Fighting), 9:56; Shaw, MIN (Fighting), 10:11; Allison, PHI (Fighting), 10:11; Foligno, MIN (Fighting), 10:12; MacEwen, PHI (Fighting), 10:12. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Boldy 15 (Foligno, Spurgeon), 3:39. Penalties_Duhaime, MIN (Fighting), 2:45; Brown, PHI (Fighting), 2:45; Addison,...
Penguins' Jarry out until after All-Star break due to injury
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will miss at least the next two games. Jarry won't be available for Thursday's road clash with the Washington Capitals or Saturday's home date with the San Jose Sharks due to an upper-body ailment, head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.
