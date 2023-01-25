Read full article on original website
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
markerzone.com
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG LINKED TO ANOTHER PACIFIC DIVISION TEAM
The Anaheim Ducks have a number of pending unrestricted free agents they could look to off-load before the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Of the pending UFA's, the biggest name is John Klingberg. Klingberg became an unrestricted free agent last season after not re-signing with the Dallas Stars...
Porterville Recorder
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
Porterville Recorder
Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey
New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
bvmsports.com
As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup
Sports NHL Colorado AvalancheNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Colorado Avalanche | As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup Nicolas Aube-Kubel leans into the jokes about his Stanley Cup spill. “It’s part of my journey here,”…
3 takeaways from Avalanche victory over Washington Capitals; winning streak reaches six games
DENVER • The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Washington Capitals, 3-2, Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the win: Six in a row It’s been difficult to find any major critiques of the Avalanche lately. They returned home from an unbeaten road trip and took care of business against Washington on short...
Porterville Recorder
Alex Ovechkin scores 32nd, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in SO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance
Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo
The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
markerzone.com
REPORT - BRUINS ANNOUNCER THAT MOCKED PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES, BUT MAROON STILL ISN'T HAPPY
Back in November, Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards made headlines for suspect remarks about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. Edwards spent about forty seconds poking fun at Maroon's weight - on a live NHL broadcast, mind you. Maroon admitted that Edwards' behavior disturbed him, but rather than seek...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Arizona 63, Washington St. 58
ARIZONA (18-3) A.Tubelis 9-16 0-2 18, Ballo 0-3 1-2 1, Kriisa 5-11 0-0 15, Ramey 2-9 0-0 5, Henderson 1-6 2-2 5, Larsson 5-8 0-0 10, Boswell 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 3-6 63. Gueye 6-19 3-3 15, Jakimovski 3-9 0-0 7, Rodman 1-1 6-6 9, Bamba 2-7 4-6 9, Powell 6-11 2-2 15, Darling 0-4 1-2 1, Mullins 0-4 0-0 0, Diongue 0-2 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-58 16-19 58.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota0111—3 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cates 7 (Ristolainen), 5:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Boldy 15 (Foligno, Spurgeon), 3:39. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 16 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 4:48 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 8 (Provorov, Hayes), 18:32. Overtime_5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 19 (Boldy, Addison), 2:08. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-8-1_30. Minnesota 7-9-5-2_23. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of...
FOX Sports
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
Porterville Recorder
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Predators recall Gravel from Admirals
MILWAUKEE - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Thursday, Jan. 26 that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee. Gravel has skated in four games with the Predators this season, including his Nashville debut on Dec. 12 at St. Louis. He’s also posted 10...
