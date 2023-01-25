Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Johnson nets game-winner, CBJ get rare road win at Edmonton
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s […]
Porterville Recorder
Flyers bring losing streak into matchup with the Jets
Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break their three-game slide with a win against the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg is 31-17-1 overall and 17-7-0 in home games. The Jets have a 12-6-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
Porterville Recorder
Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey
New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a...
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano's hat trick
Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano's hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks' 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home. The Ducks...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance
Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators
The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
FOX Sports
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota0111—3 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cates 7 (Ristolainen), 5:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Boldy 15 (Foligno, Spurgeon), 3:39. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 16 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 4:48 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 8 (Provorov, Hayes), 18:32. Overtime_5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 19 (Boldy, Addison), 2:08. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-8-1_30. Minnesota 7-9-5-2_23. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Yardbarker
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes D Juuso Valimaki fined for slash
The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki $4,189.19 on Wednesday for slashing Anaheim's Max Jones one night earlier. The fine was the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The fine comes one day after Valimaki signed a one-year extension worth a reported $1 million. The incident occurred at...
