Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER CALLS BRUCE CASSIDY AN 'ENVIOUS' AND 'DISHONEST' COACH
Bruce Cassidy has developed a reputation of being a hard-nosed, demanding coach. Several Boston Bruins players have spoken out about the fact - not to bash Cassidy or anything. Rather, explaining how his brand of coaching wears on players. Cassidy's style was so tense, that Boston's 2015 14th overall pick...
Win over Canadiens embodied what has become ‘typical Boston Bruins’
The Montreal Canadiens put up a good fight, but as they have so often this season, the Bruins prevailed in the end, getting a late winner from Patrice Bergeron en route to a 4-2 victory. As Jim Montgomery put it, this was “typical Boston Bruins.”
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
markerzone.com
REPORT - BRUINS ANNOUNCER THAT MOCKED PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES, BUT MAROON STILL ISN'T HAPPY
Back in November, Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards made headlines for suspect remarks about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. Edwards spent about forty seconds poking fun at Maroon's weight - on a live NHL broadcast, mind you. Maroon admitted that Edwards' behavior disturbed him, but rather than seek...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Porterville Recorder
Flyers bring losing streak into matchup with the Jets
Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break their three-game slide with a win against the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg is 31-17-1 overall and 17-7-0 in home games. The Jets have a 12-6-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano's hat trick
Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano's hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks' 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home. The Ducks...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota0111—3 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cates 7 (Ristolainen), 5:14. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Boldy 15 (Foligno, Spurgeon), 3:39. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 16 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 4:48 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 8 (Provorov, Hayes), 18:32. Overtime_5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 19 (Boldy, Addison), 2:08. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-8-1_30. Minnesota 7-9-5-2_23. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of...
Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning odds, picks and predictions
The Boston Bruins (38-5-4) make the 2nd stop of a 5-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning (30-15-1) Thursday at Amalie Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bruins vs. Lightning odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
Comments / 0