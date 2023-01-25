Read full article on original website
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
HBO’s “The Last of Us” has broken a new viewership growth record following the release of the apocalyptic drama’s second episode on Sunday evening. According to Nielsen and first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, episode 2 drew a total 5.7 million viewers across HBO and linear telecasts in the U.S., up 22% from the series debut and an additional one million viewers compared to last week.
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
HBO has shared new images from The Last of Us Episode 3, the highly-anticipated instalment set to follow the story of Bill and Frank. So far, so perfect in HBO’s video game adaptation. For fans of the game, the first episode was a flawless take on the source material’s harrowing, infamous opener, while the second chapter honed in on the horror and suspense… especially with the Clickers.
Get ready for more of Drew’s News. The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for Season 4, taking the daytime program through the 2023-24 season on CBS Stations, it was announced on Tuesday. “This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.” Ready...
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Every single original That '70s Show main character returns in Netflix's That '90s Show revival — except for one. The new series is set during 1995 and reunites most of the original That '70s Show characters as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and Donna make multiple appearances throughout the season visiting Leia and seeing their parents, including Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark). Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their "second remarriage" and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia's new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son. And Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called "Chez Fez" and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
A TikTok pastor says that before Rihanna landed her gig as a Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer, the pop star was headlining in the depths of hell. Gerald Johnson, a religious figure and leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, shared a video on the social media site recalling a 2016 journey to Satan's playground, which occurred after his spirit left his body and traveled to the center of the earth. That's "where hell is," he said in the clip below.
Rusty Schwimmer remembers her 2 episodes of 'Gilmore Girls.' She played Bruce completely straight without breaking, until 1 co-star made her laugh.
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
For weeks now, The Last of Us crew has been teasing fans with the third episode, and with good reason too. Many critics have hailed it not only the show’s best but also one of the best hours of television in recent memory. It’s also the one outing that takes the most liberty with the source material, and now we have promo images to prepare us for what’s to come.
