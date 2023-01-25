Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Slick and Icy Conditions on Untreated Roadways A broad band of snow showers brought light accumulations to portions of the region this morning. Untreated road surfaces have turned slick and icy where snow has accumulated. If you plan to travel this morning in areas that received accumulating snowfall, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and allow extra space between yourself and surrounding vehicles. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by mid morning which will help improve road conditions.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO