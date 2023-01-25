Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Slick and Icy Conditions on Untreated Roadways A broad band of snow showers brought light accumulations to portions of the region this morning. Untreated road surfaces have turned slick and icy where snow has accumulated. If you plan to travel this morning in areas that received accumulating snowfall, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and allow extra space between yourself and surrounding vehicles. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by mid morning which will help improve road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Montgomery, Rowan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan Slick Conditions Early This Morning Overnight scattered snow showers have coated roads and conditions are slick early this morning. Use caution if traveling and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
