Effective: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could reduce visibility and contribute to slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO