worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
sportszion.com

Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer

WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Boxing Insider

Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!”

With the fight world waiting on a match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has taken pains to get inside Usyk’s head – much the way he did with Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, before their 2015 showdown. Usyk, however, is not Klitschko. Rather than simply pretending to brush Fury off, Usyk has decided to rise to the occasion and meet Fury on his own turf. Referring to the supersized Fury as “Belly,” Usyk has taken to mocking the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” on social media. On Tuesday, however, things took a different turn.
worldboxingnews.net

Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
worldboxingnews.net

Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
TULSA, OK
Sporting News

What time is Power Slap League today? Schedule, TV channel for episode two of Dana White’s controversial show

There has been plenty of debate surrounding the Power Slap League following its debut. One thing is for sure: it has people talking. Debuting on TBS on January 18, the show features multiple competitors competing in “the biggest slap competition of all time.” UFC President Dana White's new organization holds events inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Florian: Top PFL heavyweights can hang with UFC’s best — even Francis Ngannou

Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may no longer be ruling the 265-pound roost after fighting out his UFC contract, but “The Predator” is still considered by many to be the finest heavyweight fighter in the world. Some of the top dogs in PFL could change that status. That’s...
Boxing Scene

Callum Johnson: Yarde Has Puncher's Chance, But Has Nothing Beterbiev Hasn't Seen Before

Retired light heavyweight Callum Johnson is very familiar with both Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde. Johnson, who during his day was regarded as a feared puncher, traded big shots with Beterbiev in 2018. During the second round, Johnson scored a rare knockdown of Beterbiev and had the Russian puncher rocked....
Sporting News

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match

The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.

