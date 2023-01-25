Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Penguins Room: Letang Dazzles, DeSmith Makes Personal History
Kris Letang had been through a lot since the last time he pulled on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater. There’d been the injury he suffered on Dec. 28 that sidelined him for nearly a month. The unexpected death of his father just a few days later, followed by an extended...
Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Injured Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealing with a number of injuries, but a couple might be back soon.
Penguins Elated After Kris Letang's Emotional Return
Kris Letang's teammates react to his storybook return and performance in Pittsburgh Penguins overtime victory.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Penguins' Tristan Jarry was Late Scratch with Upper-Body Injury
With the injury being diagnosed as upper-body by the Pittsburgh Penguins, it sounds like a new injury for Tristan Jarry.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Kris Letang Seals Deal for Penguins in Back-and-Forth Slugfest
In a game that feature 13 goals, the Pittsburgh Penguins came out on top thanks to the return of a veteran defenseman.
Penguins To Sit Tristan Jarry Until After All-Star Break
This will be the second time this season the Pittsburgh Penguins will play games without Tristan Jarry.
Penguins vs. Panthers: Bubble Teams Square Off
The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Caps Clash with Penguins
Back in town after a week out west, Caps host Pens in their lone home game in span of 25 days. January 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8) Washington Capitals (25-19-6) Back from a three-game trip out west, the Caps stop home to host the...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
NHL
Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
Casey DeSmith Reacts to Unusual Start for Penguins
Tristan Jarry was a late scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Casey DeSmith again needed to step in in relief.
Analyst Links Penguins and Oilers as Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins need to make a move, and the Edmonton Oilers might be solid partners.
Storybook Ending to a Grim Penguins Game
There is a lot to dissect about the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-6 win over the Florida Panthers.
Teddy Blueger Leaves Practice Early, Other Penguins Injury Updates
The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to stay healthy, and that trend is likely to continue.
