Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Abandoned the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Silicon Valley
Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure
LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
amadorvalleytoday.org
New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets
The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
cupertinotoday.com
Apple Buys Big Cupertino Tech Campus
Apple purchased a 384,000-square-foot tech campus in Cupertino this month that the company had been leasing for over a decade. The Apple Results Way Campus is located off Highway 85 on Bubb Road, just west of De Anza College, and features a cafeteria and a fitness facility for employees. The...
Silicon Valley
Intel and Spatronics jolt Bay Area job market with more tech layoffs: new filings
SANTA CLARA — The jolts from the job cuts Intel has announced have intensified with disclosures of plans by the chipmaking giant to slash more jobs in Santa Clara, according to new state filings. Spartronics, a maker of printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment, revealed in a filing...
Silicon Valley
Electric air taxi firm launches big San Jose expansion and is in hiring mode
SAN JOSE — An electric air taxi company has completed a leasing deal in San Jose that will enable the cutting-edge tech firm to soar into a local expansion and hire more workers. Archer Aviation has leased an office and research building in North San Jose that’s about a...
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
Silicon Valley
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
Silicon Valley
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
Willits News
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in what would be a fresh wave of cutbacks, a forbidding sign that tech layoffs might have yet to run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, consisting of...
Eater
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
sfstandard.com
What Is It Like To Navigate Market Street as a Pigeon?
San Francisco may not be the Gotham of Batman comic book lore, but it is getting its own comic strip of sorts—thanks to the San Francisco Arts Commission. Today, the commission announced the installation of Market Street Crossroads, the latest edition of poster art pieces to be displayed on Muni bus shelters along Market Street.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million
A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
Silicon Valley
San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm
SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home sells in Los Gatos for $4.7 million
A spacious and recently built house built in 2011 located in the 100 block of Dover Street in Los Gatos has new owners. The 5,937-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $4,675,000, or $787 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
sfstandard.com
Where Is Downtown SF, Exactly?
FiDi. Mid-Market. Fisherman’s Wharf. These were some of the answers we received after spending an afternoon around the Ferry Building asking folks to point out where they thought Downtown San Francisco was located on a map. The question was inspired by a tweet posted earlier this year, which revealed...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Orders Belt-Tightening as Budget Shortfall Soars
San Francisco’s budget deficit is poised to launch major debates over what gets funded, and what gets cut, as city departments prepare for serious belt-tightening. A combination of rising expenses and diminishing revenue sent the city’s estimated deficit to $728 million, according to the most recent projections, and Mayor London Breed’s Office has told departments to slash spending and prepare for the worst.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
Comments / 0