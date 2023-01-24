ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Valley

Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure

LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
LOS GATOS, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets

The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
LIVERMORE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Apple Buys Big Cupertino Tech Campus

Apple purchased a 384,000-square-foot tech campus in Cupertino this month that the company had been leasing for over a decade. The Apple Results Way Campus is located off Highway 85 on Bubb Road, just west of De Anza College, and features a cafeteria and a fitness facility for employees. The...
CUPERTINO, CA
Silicon Valley

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA
Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What Is It Like To Navigate Market Street as a Pigeon?

San Francisco may not be the Gotham of Batman comic book lore, but it is getting its own comic strip of sorts—thanks to the San Francisco Arts Commission. Today, the commission announced the installation of Market Street Crossroads, the latest edition of poster art pieces to be displayed on Muni bus shelters along Market Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million

A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm

SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells in Los Gatos for $4.7 million

A spacious and recently built house built in 2011 located in the 100 block of Dover Street in Los Gatos has new owners. The 5,937-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $4,675,000, or $787 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Is Downtown SF, Exactly?

FiDi. Mid-Market. Fisherman’s Wharf. These were some of the answers we received after spending an afternoon around the Ferry Building asking folks to point out where they thought Downtown San Francisco was located on a map. The question was inspired by a tweet posted earlier this year, which revealed...
SUTTER, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Orders Belt-Tightening as Budget Shortfall Soars

San Francisco’s budget deficit is poised to launch major debates over what gets funded, and what gets cut, as city departments prepare for serious belt-tightening. A combination of rising expenses and diminishing revenue sent the city’s estimated deficit to $728 million, according to the most recent projections, and Mayor London Breed’s Office has told departments to slash spending and prepare for the worst.

