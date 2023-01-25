Sanitation Board meeting clarification

At the Cocke County Board of Sanitation meeting last week the board meeting was delayed by Chairman Tony Heavner and member David Veridal because they said they assumed the new board members, who start their terms in February, would be in attendance.

However, the new board members — Jonathan Templin and Jason McMahan — were not required to be in attendance. Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis had told the two members that their term started at the February meeting, so they were not required to attend the January meeting.

The two new board members were not required to attend that meeting and the most recent meeting was delayed at the chairman’s discretion.