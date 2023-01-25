Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Here's how to celebrate Galentine's Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis returns as the Lakers defeat the Spurs in the season series.FYF Sports Debates PodcastLos Angeles, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com
Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents Gentlemen for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good gentlemen and ladies! Grab your Stetson and your boots and get ready to “giddyup” for the ride of your life!. The 13th annual Gentlemen for a Cause will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Blomgren Ranch in...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Adulting is Hard – JCI Santa Clarita is Here to Help
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita (JCI Santa Clarita) has organized a FREE financial education simulation for Santa Clarita area high school juniors and seniors called “Get Real: Adulting 101”. The event takes place March 18th from 10 am – 4 pm at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350). The game takes participants about 40 minutes to complete.
First Responders Participate In ‘Sky Tower Challenge’ At Six Flags Magic Mountain
First responders with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department challenged City staff and each other in a race up the iconic Sky Tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday. Sponsored by loanDepot, the same company responsible for last year’s Command Post Pull Challenge at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, ...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Bridge to Home – Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope and Change
Bridge to Home is a non-profit agency that assists individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley who are experiencing homelessness or who are at imminent risk of homelessness with shelter, meals, and supportive services. While every single person or family’s story and experience is different, the one thing they all share in common is a need for an able support system. This is where Bridge to Home and our community of supporters come in.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Cabaret & Cabernet Jukebok Saturday Night Celebrating the Music of the ’40s
On the cover we are pleased to feature Janet Hedke, Mary Purdy, Monsi Morales, Katherine Rotim, Gary Summerville, Venessa Woolley and Jean-Paul Jones. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner, and song at our annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Hoedown for Hope A BBQ and Music Festival
Join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 10 pm for a good old fashion hoedown on the farm presented by Gilchrist Farm. Come on down and have some fun. We will have BBQ Tastings, Live Bands, Line Dancing, Beer & Wine for sale, a bunch of Activities and a Silent Auction.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCAA Sponsors a Spring Art Festival and Sale
On Sunday, April 30th, 2023, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the free...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer”
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is pleased to share with you an exciting opportunity to participate in our 14th annual fundraising event to be held on Sunday April 16, 2023… The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer” presents Brazilian Carnival, supporting the fight against human trafficking. We are so excited to bring this event back to Main Street. The event will take place from 1:00-5:00 PM. (12:00-1:00 PM is for VIP guests only). There are many phenomenal establishments on Main Street, as well as restaurants and wineries/breweries outside of Main Street, who will provide a great environment for this incredible event. Co-chaired by Josh Rivas and Pam Ingram.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Celebrate February with the Discovery Shop
It’s February and love is in the air. But for the American Cancer Society, February takes on significance beyond Cupid’s amorous arrows. February is National Cancer Prevention month, and the American Cancer Society welcomes the opportunity to promote cancer awareness, encourage healthy lifestyle choices, and invite the public to support its life-saving research, programs and services.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on February 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Leaving Santa Clarita for Eye Care?
It is not uncommon for me to see a patient who was initially referred outside of the Santa Clarita Valley for care that can be rendered here at the highest level. Sometimes competitive pressures and financial alliances are the reason behind the referral. Other times it is because a family member or friend referred someone outside our valley because of a good experience they or someone they know had with another ophthalmologist. Usually when we see a patient who has gone elsewhere they are surprised at the level of care they are able to receive here. Many people still have the notion that Santa Clarita physicians cannot provide upper echelon care. Some people will even drive to Beverly Hills believing that they will see “better” doctors there. The truth is that it’s very hard to select a doctor that you can trust. How does one go about finding an excellent doctor? I believe that training and experience typically produce doctors with sound judgement. That is the first place to look. Important surgical skills are very hard for a layman to evaluate. Not everyone who trains even at an excellent institution will develop superb surgical skills. Unless you know someone in the field who has seen the work of that particular surgeon, one has to rely on word of mouth.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023
Santa Clarita has a variety of projects set to film this week in the city, ranging from television and commercials to short films and documentaries. Familiar favorites like NCIS return to Santa Clarita while new upcoming projects, including a Kanye documentary, begin filming. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television SWAT Based on ...
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Patriot Carpet Cleaning
Service is more than cleaning. You have made an investment in the quality of your home’s interior. Keeping carpet and upholstery clean is the key to getting the most from your investment. Our job is to provide this cleaning service professionally and to ensure your peace of mind. Your...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Cowboy Way
One of the many reasons I enjoy volunteering at the Assistance League® resale store is that I get to witness random acts of kindness. One Saturday, I was behind the counter when a gentleman, who sported a well-worn cowboy hat, jeans and a prominent western belt buckle, came up and asked to see some jewelry on display. As he inspected a bracelet, a caregiver wheeled an elderly woman to the counter. She, too, was admiring the pieces in the case. The woman commented that, though she was wheelchair bound, she was at just the right height to see the beautiful jewelry. The cowboy had overheard what the woman was sharing. He leaned down next to her and asked, “Which piece do you find pretty?” She pointed to a necklace of jet-black glass beads. He agreed that it was lovely. As I rang up his purchases, he quietly asked me to add the necklace to his bill and to give it to the elderly lady after he left the shop. As he stepped out the door, I took the price tag off and placed the necklace around the woman’s neck and said, “This is a gift from that gentleman you just met.” Tears instantly flowed from the old woman’s eyes. “Oh my, no one has ever done something like this for me. I can’t believe it!” Because of a kind act, a necklace that had a $4.00 price tag instantly became a priceless treasure.
santaclaritamagazine.com
City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
foxla.com
Taste Test: Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
Girl Scout cookie season is here! Good Day LA crew tries the new Raspberry Rally cookie from the Girl Scouts of Orange County.
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
