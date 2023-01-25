ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

santaclaritamagazine.com

Adulting is Hard – JCI Santa Clarita is Here to Help

Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita (JCI Santa Clarita) has organized a FREE financial education simulation for Santa Clarita area high school juniors and seniors called “Get Real: Adulting 101”. The event takes place March 18th from 10 am – 4 pm at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350). The game takes participants about 40 minutes to complete.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

First Responders Participate In ‘Sky Tower Challenge’ At Six Flags Magic Mountain

First responders with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department challenged City staff and each other in a race up the iconic Sky Tower at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday. Sponsored by loanDepot, the same company responsible for last year’s Command Post Pull Challenge at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Bridge to Home – Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope and Change

Bridge to Home is a non-profit agency that assists individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley who are experiencing homelessness or who are at imminent risk of homelessness with shelter, meals, and supportive services. While every single person or family’s story and experience is different, the one thing they all share in common is a need for an able support system. This is where Bridge to Home and our community of supporters come in.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Cabaret & Cabernet Jukebok Saturday Night Celebrating the Music of the ’40s

On the cover we are pleased to feature Janet Hedke, Mary Purdy, Monsi Morales, Katherine Rotim, Gary Summerville, Venessa Woolley and Jean-Paul Jones. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner, and song at our annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Hoedown for Hope A BBQ and Music Festival

Join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 10 pm for a good old fashion hoedown on the farm presented by Gilchrist Farm. Come on down and have some fun. We will have BBQ Tastings, Live Bands, Line Dancing, Beer & Wine for sale, a bunch of Activities and a Silent Auction.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

SCAA Sponsors a Spring Art Festival and Sale

On Sunday, April 30th, 2023, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the free...
AGUA DULCE, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer”

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is pleased to share with you an exciting opportunity to participate in our 14th annual fundraising event to be held on Sunday April 16, 2023… The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer” presents Brazilian Carnival, supporting the fight against human trafficking. We are so excited to bring this event back to Main Street. The event will take place from 1:00-5:00 PM. (12:00-1:00 PM is for VIP guests only). There are many phenomenal establishments on Main Street, as well as restaurants and wineries/breweries outside of Main Street, who will provide a great environment for this incredible event. Co-chaired by Josh Rivas and Pam Ingram.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Celebrate February with the Discovery Shop

It’s February and love is in the air. But for the American Cancer Society, February takes on significance beyond Cupid’s amorous arrows. February is National Cancer Prevention month, and the American Cancer Society welcomes the opportunity to promote cancer awareness, encourage healthy lifestyle choices, and invite the public to support its life-saving research, programs and services.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin

The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on February 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Leaving Santa Clarita for Eye Care?

It is not uncommon for me to see a patient who was initially referred outside of the Santa Clarita Valley for care that can be rendered here at the highest level. Sometimes competitive pressures and financial alliances are the reason behind the referral. Other times it is because a family member or friend referred someone outside our valley because of a good experience they or someone they know had with another ophthalmologist. Usually when we see a patient who has gone elsewhere they are surprised at the level of care they are able to receive here. Many people still have the notion that Santa Clarita physicians cannot provide upper echelon care. Some people will even drive to Beverly Hills believing that they will see “better” doctors there. The truth is that it’s very hard to select a doctor that you can trust. How does one go about finding an excellent doctor? I believe that training and experience typically produce doctors with sound judgement. That is the first place to look. Important surgical skills are very hard for a layman to evaluate. Not everyone who trains even at an excellent institution will develop superb surgical skills. Unless you know someone in the field who has seen the work of that particular surgeon, one has to rely on word of mouth.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Patriot Carpet Cleaning

Service is more than cleaning. You have made an investment in the quality of your home’s interior. Keeping carpet and upholstery clean is the key to getting the most from your investment. Our job is to provide this cleaning service professionally and to ensure your peace of mind. Your...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

The Cowboy Way

One of the many reasons I enjoy volunteering at the Assistance League® resale store is that I get to witness random acts of kindness. One Saturday, I was behind the counter when a gentleman, who sported a well-worn cowboy hat, jeans and a prominent western belt buckle, came up and asked to see some jewelry on display. As he inspected a bracelet, a caregiver wheeled an elderly woman to the counter. She, too, was admiring the pieces in the case. The woman commented that, though she was wheelchair bound, she was at just the right height to see the beautiful jewelry. The cowboy had overheard what the woman was sharing. He leaned down next to her and asked, “Which piece do you find pretty?” She pointed to a necklace of jet-black glass beads. He agreed that it was lovely. As I rang up his purchases, he quietly asked me to add the necklace to his bill and to give it to the elderly lady after he left the shop. As he stepped out the door, I took the price tag off and placed the necklace around the woman’s neck and said, “This is a gift from that gentleman you just met.” Tears instantly flowed from the old woman’s eyes. “Oh my, no one has ever done something like this for me. I can’t believe it!” Because of a kind act, a necklace that had a $4.00 price tag instantly became a priceless treasure.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023

Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Big changes for Santa Paula

Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
SANTA PAULA, CA

