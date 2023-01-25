Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Here's how to celebrate Galentine's Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis returns as the Lakers defeat the Spurs in the season series.FYF Sports Debates PodcastLos Angeles, CA
Related
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Cowboy Way
One of the many reasons I enjoy volunteering at the Assistance League® resale store is that I get to witness random acts of kindness. One Saturday, I was behind the counter when a gentleman, who sported a well-worn cowboy hat, jeans and a prominent western belt buckle, came up and asked to see some jewelry on display. As he inspected a bracelet, a caregiver wheeled an elderly woman to the counter. She, too, was admiring the pieces in the case. The woman commented that, though she was wheelchair bound, she was at just the right height to see the beautiful jewelry. The cowboy had overheard what the woman was sharing. He leaned down next to her and asked, “Which piece do you find pretty?” She pointed to a necklace of jet-black glass beads. He agreed that it was lovely. As I rang up his purchases, he quietly asked me to add the necklace to his bill and to give it to the elderly lady after he left the shop. As he stepped out the door, I took the price tag off and placed the necklace around the woman’s neck and said, “This is a gift from that gentleman you just met.” Tears instantly flowed from the old woman’s eyes. “Oh my, no one has ever done something like this for me. I can’t believe it!” Because of a kind act, a necklace that had a $4.00 price tag instantly became a priceless treasure.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Adulting is Hard – JCI Santa Clarita is Here to Help
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita (JCI Santa Clarita) has organized a FREE financial education simulation for Santa Clarita area high school juniors and seniors called “Get Real: Adulting 101”. The event takes place March 18th from 10 am – 4 pm at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350). The game takes participants about 40 minutes to complete.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Patriot Carpet Cleaning
Service is more than cleaning. You have made an investment in the quality of your home’s interior. Keeping carpet and upholstery clean is the key to getting the most from your investment. Our job is to provide this cleaning service professionally and to ensure your peace of mind. Your...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Hearts for Heroes – Thanking SCV First Responders & Military
Santa Clarita kids, of all ages, will be participating in the 19th annual Hearts for Heroes program to Thank SCV First Responders and Military. Valentine’s Day Cards will be made for hometown firefighters, Sheriff’s Deputies, paramedics, troops and veterans. The community wide effort, organized by Prayer Angels for the Military, takes place from mid Jan. thru Feb.12th. Local schools and youth groups will be making cards at their own locations, and a few dates will be set up to come make cards, where adults can participate, too! Thousands of cards are needed and everyone is welcome to participate. Cards can be dropped off 24/7 at the Newhall donation bin listed below.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita February Calendar of Events 2023
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. Check out the event website, www.SCVRestaurantWeek.com, for the current list of participating restaurants, menus, and additional event details.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Bridge to Home – Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope and Change
Bridge to Home is a non-profit agency that assists individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley who are experiencing homelessness or who are at imminent risk of homelessness with shelter, meals, and supportive services. While every single person or family’s story and experience is different, the one thing they all share in common is a need for an able support system. This is where Bridge to Home and our community of supporters come in.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents Gentlemen for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good gentlemen and ladies! Grab your Stetson and your boots and get ready to “giddyup” for the ride of your life!. The 13th annual Gentlemen for a Cause will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Blomgren Ranch in...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Big Idea SCV
The Big Idea SCV provides a unique opportunity for young adults ages 16-22 to submit their business idea, concept or product. No Idea is too big or too small! These young adults will learn about entrepreneurship, become inspired and prepare to put their ideas into action. The Big Idea SCV is designed to engage and inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth in our community.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCAA Sponsors a Spring Art Festival and Sale
On Sunday, April 30th, 2023, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the free...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Celebrate February with the Discovery Shop
It’s February and love is in the air. But for the American Cancer Society, February takes on significance beyond Cupid’s amorous arrows. February is National Cancer Prevention month, and the American Cancer Society welcomes the opportunity to promote cancer awareness, encourage healthy lifestyle choices, and invite the public to support its life-saving research, programs and services.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Hoedown for Hope A BBQ and Music Festival
Join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 10 pm for a good old fashion hoedown on the farm presented by Gilchrist Farm. Come on down and have some fun. We will have BBQ Tastings, Live Bands, Line Dancing, Beer & Wine for sale, a bunch of Activities and a Silent Auction.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message from the Mayor Jason Gibbs
Maintaining our Reputation as one of the Safest Cities in the Nation. Santa Clarita regularly tops lists as one of the safest cities in the country. This reputation is well-earned thanks to the hardworking men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the vigilance of our residents.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Expert Window Repair – Valencia Custom Shower Doors
Did an errant baseball find its way through your living room window? Accidents happen, and when they do, Valencia Custom Shower Doors is here to help. Our window repair experts in Santa Clarita have seen it all and can tackle any repair issue you may have. Familiar with every aspect of window repair, our glass technicians are fully trained, licensed, and insured. When you work with us, you can rest assured you are getting the best.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Award-Winning Audiologist
Advanced Audiology has been providing the highest quality healthcare for more than 40 years. As Santa Clarita’s hearing diagnostic center we know how important your hearing is to your life, loved ones, work, success, safety and ability to stay in the game. Don’t think you have a hearing loss? Most people don’t admit hearing loss to themselves. We’re your local Santa Clarita Audiologist specialists for hearing testing and hearing fitting. We care about you and we’re also easy to find and available for no-obligation consultation. FREE Advanced hearing Screening and the latest in digital hearing aid technology.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Nomination Forms Available For Zonta ‘Women in Service’ Event
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need! Nomination forms are available for non-profit organizations to nominate their outstanding women volunteers who will be honored at the annual Zonta Club of SCV’s 38th Women in Service luncheon Saturday, March 25, 2023 at10:00 am located in the Canyon Country Community Center, 18140 Sierra Highway. Completed nominations are due by February 10, 2023. All nominees will be luncheon guests of Zonta and recognized for “Their Work for a Cause, Not Applause”- to include recognition of their nominating organizations. The Carmen Sarro outstanding winner award will be the grand finale!
santaclaritamagazine.com
Routine Dental Care – SCV Dental Care
Routine dental care is an essential part of keeping your teeth healthy and fighting against plaque and cavities. You can receive necessary cleanings, x-rays, and other services that are designed to protect your teeth and ensure the health of your gums and tongue. A Santa Clarita dentist can provide you with the necessary dental care to catch or prevent potential issues. At Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care, we can make sure your teeth and gums are thoroughly examined and treated to help maintain the health of your teeth.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons Naturally 7
Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category. “A capella group” so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase – “Vocal Play” –...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on February 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Cabaret & Cabernet Jukebok Saturday Night Celebrating the Music of the ’40s
On the cover we are pleased to feature Janet Hedke, Mary Purdy, Monsi Morales, Katherine Rotim, Gary Summerville, Venessa Woolley and Jean-Paul Jones. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner, and song at our annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
santaclaritamagazine.com
City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
Comments / 0