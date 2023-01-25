Read full article on original website
Bravo to new Estrada’s Cafe
Considering what’s happening in the restaurant industry with the rise of fast-and-casual eateries and fast-food drive-throughs, it takes some guts and a better product to open a traditional sit-down restaurant. Which brings us to Estrada’s Cafe, located in West Garden Grove on Valley View Street at Cerulean Avenue. Located...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer”
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is pleased to share with you an exciting opportunity to participate in our 14th annual fundraising event to be held on Sunday April 16, 2023… The Wine Affair – “Wine, Beer and Cheer” presents Brazilian Carnival, supporting the fight against human trafficking. We are so excited to bring this event back to Main Street. The event will take place from 1:00-5:00 PM. (12:00-1:00 PM is for VIP guests only). There are many phenomenal establishments on Main Street, as well as restaurants and wineries/breweries outside of Main Street, who will provide a great environment for this incredible event. Co-chaired by Josh Rivas and Pam Ingram.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine
This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Hoedown for Hope A BBQ and Music Festival
Join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 4 pm to 10 pm for a good old fashion hoedown on the farm presented by Gilchrist Farm. Come on down and have some fun. We will have BBQ Tastings, Live Bands, Line Dancing, Beer & Wine for sale, a bunch of Activities and a Silent Auction.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Cabaret & Cabernet Jukebok Saturday Night Celebrating the Music of the ’40s
On the cover we are pleased to feature Janet Hedke, Mary Purdy, Monsi Morales, Katherine Rotim, Gary Summerville, Venessa Woolley and Jean-Paul Jones. The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites you to an elegant evening of wine, dinner, and song at our annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCAA Sponsors a Spring Art Festival and Sale
On Sunday, April 30th, 2023, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the free...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents Gentlemen for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good gentlemen and ladies! Grab your Stetson and your boots and get ready to “giddyup” for the ride of your life!. The 13th annual Gentlemen for a Cause will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Blomgren Ranch in...
santaclaritamagazine.com
WEGODelivers.com
Enjoy all the makings of your favorite restaurant without ever having to step foot outside of your house (and without having to put on real pants). With WeGo Delivers, you can enjoy all your favorite offerings from restaurants and shops all across the Santa Clarita Valley. As of today, they have over 200+ different delivery spots, and they also accept custom orders, so even if you don’t see your favorite place on the website, you can always put in a special request and they’ll take care of the rest. Take a look at their options online and place an order at https://www.wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Cowboy Way
One of the many reasons I enjoy volunteering at the Assistance League® resale store is that I get to witness random acts of kindness. One Saturday, I was behind the counter when a gentleman, who sported a well-worn cowboy hat, jeans and a prominent western belt buckle, came up and asked to see some jewelry on display. As he inspected a bracelet, a caregiver wheeled an elderly woman to the counter. She, too, was admiring the pieces in the case. The woman commented that, though she was wheelchair bound, she was at just the right height to see the beautiful jewelry. The cowboy had overheard what the woman was sharing. He leaned down next to her and asked, “Which piece do you find pretty?” She pointed to a necklace of jet-black glass beads. He agreed that it was lovely. As I rang up his purchases, he quietly asked me to add the necklace to his bill and to give it to the elderly lady after he left the shop. As he stepped out the door, I took the price tag off and placed the necklace around the woman’s neck and said, “This is a gift from that gentleman you just met.” Tears instantly flowed from the old woman’s eyes. “Oh my, no one has ever done something like this for me. I can’t believe it!” Because of a kind act, a necklace that had a $4.00 price tag instantly became a priceless treasure.
Santa Monica Daily Press
THE LOTUS DIM SUM HOUSE
When the only Chinese restaurant in the Palisades closed its doors last month I was devastated. Their moo shu shrimp was so delicious. Then I noticed that a new Chinese restaurant had taken over a restaurant that had been part of a Chinese chain that was not too exciting, but I decided to try the new iteration. And whenever I go to a Chinese restaurant, I try to take a Chinese person with me. In this case I invited my gourmand friend Bryan and his beautiful wife Ming. And I asked them to do all the ordering.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita February Calendar of Events 2023
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. Check out the event website, www.SCVRestaurantWeek.com, for the current list of participating restaurants, menus, and additional event details.
foxla.com
Taste Test: Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
Girl Scout cookie season is here! Good Day LA crew tries the new Raspberry Rally cookie from the Girl Scouts of Orange County.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Big Idea SCV
The Big Idea SCV provides a unique opportunity for young adults ages 16-22 to submit their business idea, concept or product. No Idea is too big or too small! These young adults will learn about entrepreneurship, become inspired and prepare to put their ideas into action. The Big Idea SCV is designed to engage and inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth in our community.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Expert Window Repair – Valencia Custom Shower Doors
Did an errant baseball find its way through your living room window? Accidents happen, and when they do, Valencia Custom Shower Doors is here to help. Our window repair experts in Santa Clarita have seen it all and can tackle any repair issue you may have. Familiar with every aspect of window repair, our glass technicians are fully trained, licensed, and insured. When you work with us, you can rest assured you are getting the best.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Bridge to Home – Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope and Change
Bridge to Home is a non-profit agency that assists individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley who are experiencing homelessness or who are at imminent risk of homelessness with shelter, meals, and supportive services. While every single person or family’s story and experience is different, the one thing they all share in common is a need for an able support system. This is where Bridge to Home and our community of supporters come in.
