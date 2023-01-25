ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
NBC Chicago

USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Serbia

USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team has announced its first starting lineup of 2023. Interim manager Anthony Hudson is giving the youth a shot against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Chelsea...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Massive U.S. Soccer Announcement

There's been a lot negativity surrounding U.S. Soccer ever since their World Cup campaign. But this morning came some huge news that will have a massive impact on the national team for the next few years. As of this morning, two of the top decision-makers for U.S. Soccer are officially out. USMNT ...
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup

Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
NBC Chicago

USMNT Instant Match Ratings From 2-1 Loss Vs. Serbia

USMNT instant match ratings from 2-1 loss vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a valiant effort, the United States men’s national team started 2023 with a 2-1 loss to Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday. At the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., home of...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement

Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond.  His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month.  "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season

Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last...

