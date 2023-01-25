Read full article on original website
Gio Reyna 'guaranteed' Gregg Berhalter fallout would continue with Dortmund celebration, says Lalas
Berhalter was forced to publicly admit to kicking his now-wife Rosalind in the legs during a violent row back in 1991 earlier this month , having been threatened by a mystery blackmailer.
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Claudio Reyna out as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal
Claudio Reyna, the former U.S. men's national team captain who is at the center a scandal involving his wife, his son Gio and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, is out as sporting director of Austin FC. The MLS club announced Thursday that Reyna was "stepping down" and "transitioning" into a technical...
msn.com
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Sporting News
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Serbia
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team has announced its first starting lineup of 2023. Interim manager Anthony Hudson is giving the youth a shot against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Chelsea...
Sports World Reacts To Massive U.S. Soccer Announcement
There's been a lot negativity surrounding U.S. Soccer ever since their World Cup campaign. But this morning came some huge news that will have a massive impact on the national team for the next few years. As of this morning, two of the top decision-makers for U.S. Soccer are officially out. USMNT ...
US Soccer announce Earnie Stewart exit as Sporting Director to join Dutch team PSV Eindhoven
As well as Stewart, Brian McBride has also quit as General Manager after serving in the role for the past three years, having made his decision known prior to the Qatar World Cup.
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup
Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Sporting News
What time is Manchester City vs Arsenal today? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch FA Cup match
Manchester City will be looking to block Arsenal's route to a potential Premier League/FA Cup double as the Gunners head to the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The battle between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta continues to dominate the English top flight this season with the former playing catch up to his old assistant.
USMNT Instant Match Ratings From 2-1 Loss Vs. Serbia
USMNT instant match ratings from 2-1 loss vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a valiant effort, the United States men’s national team started 2023 with a 2-1 loss to Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday. At the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., home of...
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Sporting News
USMNT schedule 2023: Every USA soccer game, date, time, live stream and TV channel
Following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. men's national team will now embark on the most important four-year World Cup cycle in the history of the men's program. The USA will host the 2026 World Cup alongside CONCACAF neighbors Canada and Mexico, with all eyes on...
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season
Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last...
