Web3 Game Launches Latest Alpha Release with In-Game Economy & Unique Mobile Capabilities
Recent statistics show that Web3 games are gaining traction in the gaming world, with more and more players turning to blockchain-based games for a more engaging and interactive experience. The global Web3 gaming market size in 2021 was $5 billion, and it is expected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, according to internal estimates by Fungies.
Microsoft Xbox Has 120 Million Active Users; Here Is How and When to Watch Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct Live In Hindi
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella and chief financial officer Amy Hood talked about Xbox’s performance in the market in a recent financial conference call. Nadella said that Xbox monthly active user surpassed a record 120 million. This happened during the quarter between October 1 and December 31. “In...
GameFi Platform Fractal Expands to Polygon with 30 Ecosystem Launch Partners
Fractal has expanded its gaming suite, feature set, and in-game NFT marketplace to Polygon. The Web3 gaming platform plans to support 30 Polygon-based games with this expansion. Fractal was launched on Solana in 2021 as an open marketplace for gaming NFTs. Polygon hosts more than 53,000 decentralized projects. Web3 gaming...
Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years
Phone screen on Google's homepagePhoto bySolen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0 ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
Marines use Metal Gear cardboard box trick to fool AI robot
"You could hear them giggling the whole time."
Microsoft Xbox Summons Sony PlayStation in Its Defense Against the FTC Lawsuit Targeting the Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Microsoft's attempts to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard is filled with several roadblocks. With potential objections from regulators in the EU and United States, the Redmond-based tech giants have their work cut for them. And it also doesn't help that many of its rivals such as Sony PlayStation have tried their best to block this deal as well.
Xbox becomes first 'carbon aware' console, but not everyone is happy: 'Woke brigade is after video games'
A recent announcement from Xbox declared that a new automatic update will help fans use less energy and change how their consoles function for the sake of the environment.
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
Microsoft Shuts Down Legendary VR Metaverse
AltspaceVR, a social VR platform founded in 2013 and acquired by Microsoft in 2017, has just announced that it will be closing permanently. The platform, which featured user-generated spaces called “Worlds” and hosted live virtual events from a magic show to a red carpet premiere, connected people across the world. In an email to users, AltspaceVR cited the closure due to its parent company Microsoft’s decision to shift its focus onto launching Microsoft Mesh, a VR experience for Microsoft Teams, the company’s video conferencing platform. AltspaceVR will shut down on March 10.
Microsoft confirms it's investing billions in the creator of ChatGPT
Microsoft on Monday confirmed it is making a "multibillion dollar" investment in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT.
Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' is an internal reimagining of the Edge web browser with a new UI and more features
Microsoft is working on a reimagining of the Edge web browser, codenamed Phoenix, that is designed to better differentiate Microsoft Edge from the rest of the browser competition with a fresh new UI that's consistent with Windows 11, unique productivity features, and deeper integration with Windows.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet
Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company’s blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the “third phase of our long-term partnership” with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
BAYC’s Dookey Dash was exploited by Cygaar after several attempts
Cygaar spends five days in a quest to exploit Dookey Dash from BAYC; was successful after several attempts. He appreciated the Yuga Security team after failing to hack Dookey Dash faster because of the Yuga Security team’s locking up a lot of things. Cygaar affirmed that the code still...
How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
How to monetize a YouTube channel and grow its user base
Difficult work, commitment, and dedication are expected to prevail as a Youtuber. To get everything rolling, think about the accompanying exhortation:. YouTube image from unsplashPhoto bySara Kurfeß Avatar of user Sara Kurfeß Sara Kurfeß stereophototyponUnsplash.
