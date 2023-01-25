ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Web3 Game Launches Latest Alpha Release with In-Game Economy & Unique Mobile Capabilities

Recent statistics show that Web3 games are gaining traction in the gaming world, with more and more players turning to blockchain-based games for a more engaging and interactive experience. The global Web3 gaming market size in 2021 was $5 billion, and it is expected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, according to internal estimates by Fungies.
dailycoin.com

GameFi Platform Fractal Expands to Polygon with 30 Ecosystem Launch Partners

Fractal has expanded its gaming suite, feature set, and in-game NFT marketplace to Polygon. The Web3 gaming platform plans to support 30 Polygon-based games with this expansion. Fractal was launched on Solana in 2021 as an open marketplace for gaming NFTs. Polygon hosts more than 53,000 decentralized projects. Web3 gaming...
IGN

Microsoft Xbox Summons Sony PlayStation in Its Defense Against the FTC Lawsuit Targeting the Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft's attempts to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard is filled with several roadblocks. With potential objections from regulators in the EU and United States, the Redmond-based tech giants have their work cut for them. And it also doesn't help that many of its rivals such as Sony PlayStation have tried their best to block this deal as well.
San Francisco Examiner

ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl

Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Microsoft Shuts Down Legendary VR Metaverse

AltspaceVR, a social VR platform founded in 2013 and acquired by Microsoft in 2017, has just announced that it will be closing permanently. The platform, which featured user-generated spaces called “Worlds” and hosted live virtual events from a magic show to a red carpet premiere, connected people across the world. In an email to users, AltspaceVR cited the closure due to its parent company Microsoft’s decision to shift its focus onto launching Microsoft Mesh, a VR experience for Microsoft Teams, the company’s video conferencing platform. AltspaceVR will shut down on March 10.
techaiapp.com

Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet

Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company’s blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the “third phase of our long-term partnership” with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
todaynftnews.com

BAYC’s Dookey Dash was exploited by Cygaar after several attempts

Cygaar spends five days in a quest to exploit Dookey Dash from BAYC; was successful after several attempts. He appreciated the Yuga Security team after failing to hack Dookey Dash faster because of the Yuga Security team’s locking up a lot of things. Cygaar affirmed that the code still...
makeuseof.com

How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.

