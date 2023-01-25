CVU Slams Door On The Wolves, Essex Beats Lakers
South Burlington, VT – High School Basketball on Tuesday night, had the Champlain Valley Union boys at South Burlington & Essex visiting Colchester.
The CVU Redhawks would go on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter and enter the 4th. Then with South Burlington closing in on another come back, the hawks would steal and score with a slam dunk to shut the door for CVU.
The Essex boys were in Colchester, were the Lakers biggest lead was by 6 to open the game. The Hornets would take the lead before the 1st quarter came to an end. The one point Essex lead would turn into a two point victory.
Highlights from both games, in the video above.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.
Comments / 0