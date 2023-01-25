ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVU Slams Door On The Wolves, Essex Beats Lakers

By Ken Drake
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

South Burlington, VT – High School Basketball on Tuesday night, had the Champlain Valley Union boys at South Burlington & Essex visiting Colchester.

The CVU Redhawks would go on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter and enter the 4th. Then with South Burlington closing in on another come back, the hawks would steal and score with a slam dunk to shut the door for CVU.

The Essex boys were in Colchester, were the Lakers biggest lead was by 6 to open the game. The Hornets would take the lead before the 1st quarter came to an end. The one point Essex lead would turn into a two point victory.

Highlights from both games, in the video above.

