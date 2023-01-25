Read full article on original website
Storms bring heavy rain, winds through Triangle, rain expected to clear up overnight
Severe storms drove heavy downpours, and damaging wind gusts through the Triangle on Wednesday.
Expect scattered severe thunderstorms late this evening; Cold front pushing through
The National Weather Service is still monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to push across Eastern North Carolina this evening ahead of a strong cold front. The primary threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours. The most favorable environment for severe...
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
Dane Barnes: The co-founders of the Shibumi Shade are a wind-driven success story (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The recognizable blue and teal canopies can be seen waving in the breeze on hundreds of beaches across the United States. The Shibumi Shade, invented by Dane Barnes, his brother Scott and their best friend Alex Slater, has skyrocketed in popularity since being introduced on the beaches in North Carolina in 2016. Dane Barnes says after years of lugging and setting up the family’s beach umbrellas on vacations at the coast, the three UNC grads began to wonder if there was a better way to provide shade from the sun. They came up with the idea of letting the wind do the work, designing a prototype with five-foot sections of PVC pipe anchoring hand-sewn fabric.
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million.
Baby found dead next to NC railroad tracks, authorities say
A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered from scene of crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A ride-share driver to caught the aftermath of a downtown Raleigh car crash on video believes it shows State Auditor Beth Wood and others leaving the scene, and he questions how far the responsibility for the crash extends. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8 crash...
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed
CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
