WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The recognizable blue and teal canopies can be seen waving in the breeze on hundreds of beaches across the United States. The Shibumi Shade, invented by Dane Barnes, his brother Scott and their best friend Alex Slater, has skyrocketed in popularity since being introduced on the beaches in North Carolina in 2016. Dane Barnes says after years of lugging and setting up the family’s beach umbrellas on vacations at the coast, the three UNC grads began to wonder if there was a better way to provide shade from the sun. They came up with the idea of letting the wind do the work, designing a prototype with five-foot sections of PVC pipe anchoring hand-sewn fabric.

