James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Visiting The Queen Mary at Long Beach, California, Is A Worthwhile ExperienceS. F. MoriLong Beach, CA
highlandernews.org
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment
The state Bar of California announced today it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman.
orangecountyzest.com
Lunar New Year at Irvine Spectrum Center
This Saturday, January 28 from 11am – 2pm, welcome luck and tranquility into your Lunar New Year at Irvine Spectrum Center. Witness awe-inspiring traditional Lion Dances, powerful martial arts demonstrations and so much more you won’t want to miss.* Plus, check out Irvine Spectrum Center’s vibrant Lunar New Year Gift Guide to wear your luck year-round.
newportbeachindy.com
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
After Contract Battle, Santa Ana Police Union Launches Council Recall Campaigns
An escalating conflict between City Hall leaders and the union representing Santa Ana police officers has kicked off campaigns to unseat two City Council members. It comes after a majority of council members last month approved a 3% pay raise for police officers and slashed the arrangement for their union’s president, Gerry Serrano, of full-time release from police work while he steered the association.
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Launch $5.3 million NIH Study for First Clinical Trial for Down Syndrome Regression Disorder
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has launched the first clinical trial for Down syndrome regression disorder (DSRD), a rare and debilitating condition that affects adolescents and young adults with Down syndrome. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005286/en/ Dr. Jonathan Santoro of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to lead NIH study on Down Syndrome Regression Disorder. (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Irvine Councilwoman Says Democratic Consultant Tried Defrauding Her, Not Bribing
Former Irvine Councilwoman Melissa Fox broke her silence on the FBI probe on attempted bribery at city hall, and said that the issue wasn’t attempted bribery, but fraud. Melahat Rafiei, a high-profile Democratic leader and consultant, admitted to attempting to bribe two Irvine City Council members in a signed federal plea agreement last week, that in 2018 she tried to give $225,000 to the council members in exchange for allowing commercial cannabis in the city.
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dailytitan.com
Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market
This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
vegnews.com
Vegan Food Near Me: 16 Must-Try Spots in Orange County
Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretension to be worthy of its own reality show.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
onekindesign.com
A modern southwestern house with a contemporary vibe in Newport Beach
David Pierce Hohmann Architect in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes is responsible for the design of this southwest contemporary house in the Port Streets community of East Bluff Harbor View, Newport Beach, California. This fabulous residence offers a contemporary take on the Southwestern style. Encompassing 6,179 square feet of living...
easyreadernews.com
Sportfishing Pier to be taken down
The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
