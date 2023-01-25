Read full article on original website
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Heavy snow causes havoc in Japan as cold snap sweeps through Asia
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Heavy snow blanketed wide swathes of Japan on Wednesday, snarling traffic, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, disrupting train travel and leaving at least one person dead.
Record-setting cold, heavy snow grip eastern Asia
Staggering cold swept across eastern Asia at the beginning of the week, plunging temperatures to their lowest levels ever recorded in China. AccuWeather forecasters say the frigid conditions have since moved into Japan and South Korea, where heavy snow will continue to be the biggest storyline. The first day of...
Tokyo might get its first snowfall of 2023 on Tuesday January 24
Parts of Japan are bracing for the coldest week this season, with officials urging those who live near the Sea of Japan coast to prepare for heavy snow. And while it’s rare for Tokyo to get snow, the forecast says otherwise. We might just get our first official snowfall of 2023 on January 24.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World
When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Satellite Photos Show the Extent of North Korea’s Uranium Mine Collapse
A North Korean uranium mine used to help make nuclear bombs has partially collapsed with satellite photos showing the extent of the damage. The satellite images provide proof of the disaster from inside the secretive country. The Pyongsan mine is the main source of uranium ore used for North Korea’s nuclear warheads.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
Full List of NATO Countries Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Berlin would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, after appearing reluctant to do so.
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9
NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
Canada's broken tanks evince an unserious security partner
When it comes to sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that his government is "not there yet." As it turns out, the reason why Canada may not be "there" is that of a decade of neglect. Canada's tanks are mostly broken and unusable. This...
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
