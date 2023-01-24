Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing woman’s van found in Clare County
A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
More closures announced for Bay City’s Independence, Liberty bridges
BAY CITY, MI - More bridge closures are scheduled in Bay City in the coming weeks. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced on social media that there are planned closures coming up for the Independence Bridge and drawbridge openings for the Liberty Bridge. Bay City...
abc12.com
Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman
The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
clarecountycleaver.net
Positive Chimney of Cadillac Acquires Reinke’s
Hearth of the Home was founded by Ned Reinke. The Company was acquired by his sons, Jim and Mark, in 1995. Starting with zero-clearance fireplaces in 1976, the Company gradually progressed towards advanced fireplaces. Over its 44 years in operation, Hearth of the Home has introduced several lines of fireplace products that consume less energy. Their showroom includes 40 live burn fireplaces as well as cottage decor and gifts. The Company has truly built an outstanding reputation in the hearth field and community.
Fox17
Tanker overturns hauling 80K pounds of calcium chloride in Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers responded to a semi tanker that overturned on a Newaygo County road Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the tanker was hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride when it flipped over near Michillinda Road and Maple Island Road. No injuries were reported. MSP...
wbrn.com
Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday
There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
9&10 News
Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
2 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into tree in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Two people died after a vehicle went airborne and crashed into a tree in Wexford County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on M-115 near S 19 ½ Road in Antioch Township ay 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation
ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
9&10 News
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
Ex-Bay City Public Safety director arraigned on assault charge, targeted in federal lawsuit
BAY CITY, MI — The morning after a federal lawsuit was filed against him, former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini appeared in state court for arraignment on an assault charge. Both the civil suit and the criminal charge stem from the same incident — Cecchini confronting...
abc12.com
Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
9&10 News
62-Year-Old Ogemaw Co. Man Wins $1.15 Million Jackpot
An Ogemaw County man won $1.15 million dollars after he bought a Lotto 47 ticket from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 24 to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were 17-18-19-32-36-46. The man bought his winning...
abc12.com
34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
