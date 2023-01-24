ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI


UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missing woman’s van found in Clare County

A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Positive Chimney of Cadillac Acquires Reinke’s

Hearth of the Home was founded by Ned Reinke. The Company was acquired by his sons, Jim and Mark, in 1995. Starting with zero-clearance fireplaces in 1976, the Company gradually progressed towards advanced fireplaces. Over its 44 years in operation, Hearth of the Home has introduced several lines of fireplace products that consume less energy. Their showroom includes 40 live burn fireplaces as well as cottage decor and gifts. The Company has truly built an outstanding reputation in the hearth field and community.
CADILLAC, MI
wbrn.com

Slick roads cause three separate crashes in Mecosta Co. Wednesday

There were a handful of accidents in Mecosta County Wednesday because of slick roads due to snow and ice. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened on US-131 Southbound near 18 Mile Rd in Green Twp. The accident occurred when a 70-year old man from Indiana loss control of his vehicle and rolled in the median. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
LUTHER, MI
abc12.com

Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

62-Year-Old Ogemaw Co. Man Wins $1.15 Million Jackpot

An Ogemaw County man won $1.15 million dollars after he bought a Lotto 47 ticket from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 24 to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were 17-18-19-32-36-46. The man bought his winning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI

