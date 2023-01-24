Hearth of the Home was founded by Ned Reinke. The Company was acquired by his sons, Jim and Mark, in 1995. Starting with zero-clearance fireplaces in 1976, the Company gradually progressed towards advanced fireplaces. Over its 44 years in operation, Hearth of the Home has introduced several lines of fireplace products that consume less energy. Their showroom includes 40 live burn fireplaces as well as cottage decor and gifts. The Company has truly built an outstanding reputation in the hearth field and community.

