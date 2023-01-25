ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musician Expertly Dissects Everything Wrong With Ticketmaster In 2 Minutes

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Ticketmaster managed to unite Democrats and Republicans as lawmakers from both parties accused the company of anticompetitive practices during Senate hearings on Tuesday .

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, and as a result now sells tickets, promotes concerts and in some cases even owns and/or operates the venues. Critics say that’s led to a monopoly that squeezes artists and consumers alike.

Clyde Lawrence of the band Lawrence explained the problem to the Senate ― and he managed to do it in just a touch over two minutes in this video clip posted by The Recount :

