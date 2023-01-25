Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio.
And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National Weather Service .
As of 10 a.m., Franklin County is not under a snow emergency Wednesday. Delaware County cancelled its snow emergency at 11 a.m.
Columbus City Schools is closed for classes and extracurricular activities. NBC4 is tracking closings for schools and other organizations .
During a snow emergency, roads may be hazardous. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.
LEVEL 1
“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”
The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:
- Champaign County
- Coshocton County
- Knox County
LEVEL 2
“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”
No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.
LEVEL 3
“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”
No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.
