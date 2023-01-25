ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbUJS_0kQS9upJ00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio.

You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4 . And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National Weather Service .

As of 10 a.m., Franklin County is not under a snow emergency Wednesday. Delaware County cancelled its snow emergency at 11 a.m.

Live Vipir Radar

Columbus City Schools is closed for classes and extracurricular activities. NBC4 is tracking closings for schools and other organizations .

During a snow emergency, roads may be hazardous. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaxnB_0kQS9upJ00
    An ODOT snow plow shovels a roadway at Columbus’ West North Broadway and North High Street intersection during a snow storm on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Adam Conn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoZL4_0kQS9upJ00
    A winter storm dumps early morning snow at the East North Broadway and North High Street intersection on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Adam Conn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JT2bF_0kQS9upJ00
    Snow covers residential streets in Mount Vernon during a winter storm on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Jonathan Edwards)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3rXT_0kQS9upJ00
    Slick road conditions can be seen on Interstate 70 at the State Route 37 interchange during a winter storm on January 25, 2023. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQzvP_0kQS9upJ00
    An ODOT plow and salt truck treat Interstate 70 West near Downtown during a winter storm on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Phil Schneid)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJilH_0kQS9upJ00
    Police and road crews clean up wreckage from an accident in which a semi truck hit a bridge near the I70-71 split in Downtown Columbus during a winter storm (NBC4/Phil Schneid)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSfS2_0kQS9upJ00
    A man shovels the parking lot of Richwood Bank on North Walnut Street in Marysville. (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oy8QW_0kQS9upJ00
    Roads northwest of Columbus see increased snowfall as seen here on U.S. 33 near State Route 4 in Marysville (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGG3C_0kQS9upJ00
    Snow has turned to slush on Summit Street at East 17th Avenue in Columbus after an overnight winter storm hit on January 25, 2023 (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Azegy_0kQS9upJ00
    An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer assists a stranded motorist along Interstate 70 East near State Route 142 near West Jefferson. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

  • Champaign County
  • Coshocton County
  • Knox County

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

Click here to check LIVE weather radar

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Oscar

Ohio fishing license

Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 weather truck captures snowy conditions on Columbus roads

NBC4 weather truck captures snowy conditions on Columbus roads. NBC4 weather truck captures snowy conditions on Columbus …. NBC4 weather truck captures snowy conditions on Columbus roads. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence

Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence - https://nbc4i.co/3DiZJBH. Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats …. Fairfield Union Local Schools canceled due to threats of violence - https://nbc4i.co/3DiZJBH. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.26.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.26.23. Heart disease remains No. 1 killer, aided...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Water damage moves shows at OU

WESTERVILLE — Winter weather has wreaked havoc on many central Ohio homes and businesses, including at Otterbein University. On Monday, Otterbein announced that due to water damage, it has moved the Theatre and Dance Department’s production of “Our Town” from Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall over to the Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., Westerville.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus leaders say they're ready to tackle snow clearing

Columbus leaders say they're ready to tackle snow clearing. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XyIsfW. Columbus leaders say they’re ready to tackle snow …. Columbus leaders say they're ready to tackle snow clearing. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XyIsfW. Volunteers count homeless population in Columbus …. Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo closes due to winter weather hitting central Ohio

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it is closed on Wednesday due to the heavy snow/rain mix hitting central Ohio. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at Crazee Mule Pub & Grill

Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers continue overnight. Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway. A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023

Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 …. Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 years. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HbW2PD. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community tips and building trust help solve homicides. Columbus police are identifying and charging more homicide suspects,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified

Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Leo

Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Children’s Tylenol...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code

Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, becoming scattered snow showers, patchy refreezing, cold, windy, low 31. THURSDAY: mainly...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Looking back at the Blizzard of 1978

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio was covered in snow on Wednesday morning, but on that day 45 years before, the Buckeye State was covered by a different kind of snowstorm- A deadly severe blizzard. In January and February of 1978, a series of three storms covered the northwest...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, charged with murder

A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. https://nbc4i.co/3DgY7Iy. Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, …. A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy